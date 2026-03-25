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Myron Gaines

Inside Why Women Deserve Less, a vile book from the manosphere’s Myron Gaines

Left this mess out of the doc, didn’t you Louis?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Myron Gaines didn’t come off well in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, but if any viewers are still in his camp, a look at his book will likely shatter that illusion.

Many of the men in the manosphere position themselves as self-help gurus, offering advice on how to be a man, how to treat women, and how to get rich through schemes, scams, and, controversially, OnlyFans. Myron Gaines is no different, but he predominantly spouts his rubbish through the Fresh and Fit Podcast.

Outside of that, he’s prevalent on most social media platforms, and his book, Why Women Deserve Less, is about as gross as it gets.

Myron

Myron Gaines released his gross book in 2023

Why Women Deserve Less is an 86-page book released by Myron Gaines in 2023 – self-published, of course. On Amazon, it’s currently £16.59 for a paperback, £24.91 for a hardback, and just under £8 for the digital book.

Even the description of the books is preachy, reading: “Your hardwired, biological programming is screaming at you to get girls, get laid, and inevitably start a family. However, today’s women could not be less interested in today’s men.

“In times past, this was not the case. Men and women needed each other, and as a consequence would team up to form families. Families that would not only provide love, purpose, and meaning in life, but would be the foundation that all of society and civilisation were built upon. But the perfect political and economic storm has formed that has liberated women from men, making it so women no longer need men to survive. And what every man alive today in the first world is witnessing is how truly little interest women have in men.”

@tasafila

I cant belive Fish and Fit Books is now a RANKED author on Amazon books! You all did this 👁️👄👁️ #books #greenscreen #chatgpt

♬ original sound – Shane

Okay, so what’s in the disgusting book?

The book is largely about the societal role of men in modern times, and how they can push back against that for a more traditional sense of masculinity in relationships.

Some highlights include:

  • “You are hard-wired to want women, love, sex, and (for most of us) children. To deny your nature damns you to lead a miserable and unfulfilled life, which is what many modern women have foolishly done today.”
  • “Nearly every man today is accused of unconsciously being a sexist or misogynist, benefiting from the evil ‘patriarchy’ that oppresses women daily. Yet most women don’t even know what misogyny means!”
  • “The false rape accusations on college campuses of the 2010s did nothing to foster loving relations between men and women.”
  • “Women know you want sex more than they do. Women know you want them more than they do you. And this imbalance in power allows many of them to ‘negotiate in bad faith.’”
  • “Chase a check, never chase a b*tch.”
  • “All relationships are the responsibility of women.”

Long story short: Modern women, bad, oppressed women, good.

It just gets worse

Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Though each written word is as painful (and as inaccurate) as the last, the acknowledgements should tell you everything you need to know. They include Andrew and Tristan Tate, Sneako, Justin Waller, and Alpha Male Strategies.

Most of the book doesn’t even read like a book. Instead, it’s a series of Q&As, bullet point lists, and random tidbits Myron probs wrote in his notes app thinking, “Hey, this sounds really smart.”

It doesn’t.

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Featured image credit: Netflix/Amazon

More on: Book Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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