Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

43 mins ago

Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary included interviews with Fresh and Fit podcast host Myron, but it completely left out his right-hand man, Walter Weekes.

Back in 2020, Walter and Myron launched Fresh and Fit, a controversial podcast that mostly gives advice to men looking for relationships and engages in debates with women. The podcast featured heavily in Louis Theroux’s documentary Into The Manosphere, as it’s one of the largest podcasts in the red pill space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter Weekes (@secretorderlife)

Although we get to know Myron quite a bit in the documentary, we aren’t introduced to his equally controversial co-host, Walter. Besides an appearance in the background, he wasn’t one of Louis Theroux’s subjects, so here’s what you need to know about him.

Walter was actually born and raised in Barbados

The Fresh part of Fresh and Fit, Walter is a 33-year-old podcaster born and raised in Barbados. He now lives in the United States and is primarily based in Miami, where the podcast is also filmed. He met Myron sometime before October 2020, as they moved in similar circles in the Miami nightlife and networking scene. Before starting Fresh and Fit, he worked in tech. It’s not public whether he has a partner or any children.

Both Myron and Walter platformed antisemitism on their monasphere podcast

One of Fresh and Fit’s biggest controversies was when they platformed Holocaust apologetics. The now-deleted podcast episode featured the usual Fresh and Fit set-up – Myron and Walter sat with a bunch of influencers. One of them started talking about how she believed the Holocaust was “necessary”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter Weekes (@secretorderlife)

“They were up to something, so the Germans wanted to take them out,” she said. “The Holocaust was the only way [Hitler could] take out a huge amount of Jews all in one setting. I already know what’s going on. I’m not dumb. The Jews did something there.”

Another person on the podcast agreed, calling Hitler: “A man trying to save the world.”

Neither Myron or Walter ever apologised for this awful incident.

Walter’s opinions on women are so disgusting

Besides their massively misogynistic podcast, it’s not hard to find Walter saying untrue statements about women on his X account, where he has 26k followers and tweets regularly. Some highlights include bashing women for asking over-the-counter painkillers while pregnant and defending Trump’s wild comments about Tylenol causing autism.

Day in the Life of Fresh featuring Dj Gianni Blu https://t.co/d3ihF5lF0j — Walter Weekes (@freshceonetwork) March 23, 2026

“It’s ridiculous that these women are taking Tylenol pills to get back at Trump,” he said in one post. “When she gets upset with you, just think of how she will act spitefully because it is obvious that they are willing to hurt their own kids in an attempt to enrage another man.”

Another post from his X profile said: “All women aren’t gold diggers, but the majority are.”

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Featured image via Netflix/Instagram