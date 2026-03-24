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Myron’s ex from Louis Theroux’s doc teases what the relationship was really like, and it’s awful

She’s now in a new (and better) relationship

Kieran Galpin | News
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In Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, Myron Gaines’s then-girlfriend Angie was quite literally put on the spot.

She never *technically* agreed to be in the documentary, and had no idea about it until the cameras were in her face and Louis Theroux was quizzing her on the “one-sided monogamy” Myron preaches. She emailed production and Netflix over and over again, but they kept her in the doc.

“Like I said before Oli, I’m trying my best to leave anything that has to do with Myron in the past, and I’m trying to be completely out of the public eye, I wish you could understand how the appearance in this documentary would affect me and my private life,” one email read.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Though Myron spoke fondly of Angie, they split up after the documentary. She’s now in a new, and much happier, relationship.

People think Angie was referencing Myron Gaines in this TikTok

Late last week, Angie posted a TikTok that many people took as a reference to her relationship with Myron Gaines. In it, she was walking down the street as she shared a powerful message.

It read: “Normalise walking away from people who make you doubt your worth and make you feel insecure for being yourself. You don’t owe anything to anyone. Be authentically you.”

In the comments, people applauded Angie for walking away from the relationship.

@angiestikitoki

✌🏽

♬ original sound – Aineee – Aineee

“I think the whole world is proud of you right now,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I don’t know if you are going to read this, but I don’t think you have idea how much PROUD and HAPPY all the women were for you.”

“Yaaaaassss!!!!! Soooo proud that you walked away!!!!!” a third added.

The concept of Myron making her doubt her self-worth is not totally unbelievable, after all, he’s made his feelings about women pretty clear.

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is streaming now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/Netflix

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Kieran Galpin | News
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