A smirking Sneako reveals his body count after *those* ‘gay p*rn’ pictures leaked online

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Sneako was one of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s new doc, and despite slamming promiscuous women, his body count isn’t exactly low.

First off, it should be pointed out that Sneako believes a high body count is different for women and men. He argued that men having a high body count is actually a good thing; it increases experience and makes them better in bed.

“It’s the complete opposite for women,” he said on a stream. “The more bodies they have, the more men that they sleep with… the pair bonding is real. Their standards get all messed up. They don’t know how to submit to a man anymore. It makes them less competent as a partner.”

What’s Sneako’s body count?

In a different stream, and after some pushing from a woman, Sneako estimated that he’d slept with at least 100 women. It was definitely in the three figures, he said, much like HSTikkyTokky’s own body count.

Of course, this comes after *those* pics on Twitter

Amidst Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, Andrew Tate claimed that Sneako was secretly gay. They’d been friends at one point, but that ended when Andrew discovered his friend’s alleged secret.

“He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious? How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?’ When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him,” Andrew said.

He also claimed there was proof of his former friend’s sexuality, but Sneako already knew what he was referencing.

“What are you going to say? You’re going to call me gay? That’s what you got? That’s the big reveal? Years of threatening to end my career, you’re going to call me gay?” he said. “Bring up fake pictures and then leaked images that I sent a girl when I was 17 years old? You’re going to tell your clippers to post underage pictures of me? One, that is a crime, and two, half of those things are fake.”

Nude-ish pictures did indeed flood Twitter, but they weren’t from some scandelous gay p*rn past, as Andrew claimed. Instead, one was a picture that Sneako had sent to a girl, and others were from modelling photoshoots.

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Featured image credit: Netflix