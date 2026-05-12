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Millie Bobby Brown’s husband called ‘useless’ for resurfaced pics of her struggling with baby

The actress has just had her first Mother’s Day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Paparazzi pictures of Millie Bobby Brown struggling with multiple bags and her baby while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, walks freely are making the rounds again after her first Mother’s Day.

Last year, 22-year-old Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. Since becoming a mother, Millie has chosen to keep her family life private, but that hasn’t stopped paparazzi from snapping pictures of her and her family every chance they get, and these pictures from late last year are going viral for the wrong reasons.

In this picture, which you can see here, Millie is seen carrying two large bags and her baby carrier while her husband appears to have a single backpack.

“I am sorry, but Millie’s husband is so useless,” said one person on X. The tweet now has eight million views and is sparking a debate about what’s expected of a supportive husband.

“He just doesn’t know the definition of work. He can’t imagine having to lift a finger,” one person in the replies said.

Jake Bongiovi is the 24-year-old son of famous musician Jon Bon Jovi. He’s had quite a cushy life, going to private school and dropping out of college to pursue a career in acting. He now mostly works as a model, actor and producer, and has an executive producer credit for the next Edna Holmes film.

On Mother’s Day, Millie Bobby Brown shared a post on her Instagram Story, shouting out all the different types of mums. The post highlighted The Hopeful Mom-to-Be, The Exhausted Mom, The New Mom, The Grieving Mom, The Mom Figure Who Stepped Up, The Mom of a Prodigal Child, The Single Mom and The Foster or Adoptive Mom.

In an interview with Vogue, Millie talked about her choice to keep her daughter’s face and name private, despite being a child actress herself.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she said.

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little… As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

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Featured image via Instagram 

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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