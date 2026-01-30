The Tab
Hannah Dodd reveals the real reason Francesca was so desperate to reach ‘pinnacle’ in Bridgerton

‘She worries that she’s not fulfilling that’

Every season of Bridgerton introduces new old-fashioned words and phrases, and in season four, people can’t stop talking about “pinnacle.” This season has brought loads of new storylines, but one of the most emotional ones is Francesca Bridgerton’s journey in her marriage to John Stirling, and a huge part of that story revolves around her trying to reach her “pinnacle”.

So, what does ‘pinnacle’ mean in Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton, “pinnacle” is basically a polite Regency-era word for org*sm, the height of pleasure.

The term is used in Francesca and John’s storyline as they struggle to conceive after nearly a year of marriage. John explains that Francesca reaching her pinnacle can help with pregnancy, which sends Francesca into confusion, pressure, and self-blame.

She doesn’t really understand what it means, what it feels like, or how she’s meant to reach it. And because of that, she starts believing that she’s the problem.

And that’s where the storyline becomes way deeper than just a word.

Why reaching ‘pinnacle’ matters so much to her

Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, explained just how important the whole “pinnacle” plot is to her character.

She explained to Swoon, “It really breaks my heart that she thinks she’s responsible for not being pregnant yet because of that. And then obviously putting that much pressure on that is not going to help it happen as well.”

Hannah added, “I think she just wants to feel like she’s doing the right thing. She has had this feeling at the end of season three. And I think that’s kind of spinning her out a little bit. She’s just trying to make sure that she’s doing the right thing.”

And loads of that pressure comes from expectations of being a wife. “I think it also just represents her need to feel like she is a good wife and she is delivering. There’s a lot of pressure. There was a lot of pressure on her in season three with the marriage market. But now there’s a lot of pressure on her in the sense of what a wife is and her wifely duties.”

She also said, “She worries that she’s not fulfilling that, which is a horrible feeling for any woman, and I think a lot of women today also are experiencing that.”

In the Bridgerton books, Francesca’s story is deeply connected to infertility. She struggles for years before eventually having two children with Michael.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

