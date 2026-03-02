Lancaster University is developing a new student support space

A new hub providing a range of student support services is set to open in May 2026

Lancaster University has announced development plans for a new student support hub, including private and public spaces.

As well as this, a range of services in wellbeing, administration, IT, and careers will also be available for students that may need support.

It is set to include a welcome desk and 16 student appointed rooms connected to a waiting area.

The student appointed rooms are set to open in March 2026 whereas the rest of the hub is set to open in May 2026 – exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

This new space will be accessible in the centre of campus on the Ground Floor of the University House.

The new welcome desk is expected to replace the university’s current welcome centre, and will instead provide a new meeting point for campus tours as well as student and visitor activities.

According to the Lancaster Website, the new facilities have been developed based on Lancaster student feedback provided by a series of focus groups. This has led to three main principles that have driven the design of this new space.

“A welcoming and inclusive space for all” “Student wellbeing at the core of the design” “Fostering a community and a space of belonging.”

Whilst construction is still in development, student support is still available through drop in sessions located at the Learning Zone in Alexandra Square which includes:

ASK Desk

ISS equipment drop-off

ISS student appointments

Enrolment/registration pop-up services

Student and Programme Administration pop-up services

Wellbeing and Disability drop-in

Careers drop-in

Employment and Recruitment Service drop-in

There is also one-to one-appointments still available, however locations of all these support services may vary and may be temporary spaces.

Featured image logo via Lancaster University website.