It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

The first AI trend of 2026 is here and it uses ChatGPT to turn you into a caricature. It’s all over Facebook, Instagram and TikTok right now, and creates an exaggerated cartoon of yourself surrounded by things that represent your job.

If you’ve seen everyone doing it on social media this week but are really confused about how to make one yourself, here’s a full step-by-step guide, including the best prompt to use.

Here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

First, you need to go to ChatGPT via the website or app. It doesn’t matter which one you use, you just need to be logged in. Next, click on the “Attach” button and upload a picture of yourself. This needs to be a clear image, and a close-up one will work best. After that, type this prompt into the “Ask anything” box: “Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me.” Click the black “send” arrow and wait for ChatGPT to create your caricature.

This will only work if you’ve used ChatGPT a lot in the past

The trend uses your ChatGPT history to create the image, so it will only work if you’ve used the chatbot a lot, and it knows loads of juicy details about you. Yes, it keeps a record of everything you’ve EVER asked it.

If you don’t use ChatGPT much, the website won’t have enough information about you to create your caricature. However, all hope is not lost. You can just tell ChatGPT what to include in the caricature instead!

Rather than using the viral prompt, all you need to do is make up your own. For example: “Create a caricature of me and my job. I am a nurse in a hospital and mainly work with children.”

Another example could be: “Create a caricature of me and my job. I am an air hostess who wears a red uniform and flies to long-haul sunny destinations.”

The more descriptive you are, the better, so ChatGPT can create an accurate caricature of you.

Featured image credit: @rachael7716 and @cedarandsagewed/TikTok