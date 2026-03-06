VOTE NOW: The Cambridge Tab’s Bachelor Challenge shortlist has been revealed
Which eligible bachelor has won your heart?
Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but love is still in the air. As the first promises of spring emerge, so do thoughts of romance – thoughts of sharing Jacks Gelato, of punt outings in the sun. For many of us, however, these visions of a spring romance seem little more than a daydream.
The Cambridge dating scene has been a long-standing source of despair for the student population. Endless Camfessions bemoan the impossibility of finding your soulmate, while others impart horror stories about flatcest and coursecest.
I have borne witness to this suffering, and have taken it upon ourselves to alleviate it. So far, I’ve put together a list of 12 dashing Bachelors and Bachelorettes and their mini profiles for you to peruse. Full profiles – including the candidate’s type and potentially their Instagram – will be published with the results.
A simple perusal of profiles is not all we need from you – I still require your help to answer some important questions. Which of the candidates will make it the top ten? And, most importantly of all, who will be crowned Cambridge’s most eligible bachelor?
To help us answer these pressing questions, click here to vote for up to three of your favourite candidates. Below are the candidate’s mini profiles – enjoy!
Melina Tsilira
Year: Master’s student
College: Darwin
Course: Development studies
Hobbies/interests: Self-published author, singer, actor, photographer
Felix Bowden
Year: Fourth year
College: Clare
Course: NatSci (astrophysics)
Hobbies/Interests: Rowing (apologies if this is a red flag), yapping on Camfess, band/other music stuff (if given the time 📯📯📯), cooking (not my strong point but then again this is hobbies not talents) and reading feminist literature (I’ve skimmed “Invisible Women” by Caroline Criado Perez)
Alex Ward
Year: First/foundation year
College: Lucy Cav
Course: Planning on studying law
Hobbies/interests: Regular speaker at the Cambridge Union, boxing, reading, swimming and travelling
John-Ellis Wallace
Year: Second Year
College: King’s
Course: Classics
Hobbies/interests: Singing, writing poetry, … and the pub!
Lina Mooren
Year: Master’s student
College: Clare
Course: Management
Hobbies/interests: Books, cafes, museums, running (on a good day)
Anna Khachaturova
Year: Masters student
College: Queens’
Course: Management
Hobbies/interests: The gym, drinking, gossiping, hosting, regretting doing a Mickey Mouse degree
Sam Blakemore
Year: First year
College: Fitzwilliam
Course: HSPS
Hobbies/interests: Music, singing and theatre, German and Spanish, sidequesting
Nini Kukhalashvili
Year: I‘m an exchange student so it’s a bit complicated but technically in my third year?
College: Newnham
Course: Linguistics and MML (German & Spanish)
Hobbies/interests: Knitting, crocheting, yoga, swimming, just watching shows/cartoons/movies, travelling and obviously languages (also I just really enjoy meeting new people, not sure if you can count that as a hobby idk)
Rupert Greenwood
Year: Second year
College: Queens
Course: NatSci
Hobbies/interests: Beers, ball games, bachelorettes
Zeynah Yusuf
Year: Second year
College: Sidney
Course: PBS
Hobbies/interests: Conducting psych experiments on my friends, making coffee, watching Hudson Williams edits
Odhran Clenaghan
Year: Second year
College: Churchill
Course: Law
Hobbies/interests: Rugby, rowing, Gaelic football, films, performative Irishness
Disha Das
Year: Masters
College: Darwin
Course: Management
Hobbies/interests: Reading non-fiction especially collection of essays, live gigs (Big Thief, Daniel Caesar, Charli xcx, Peter Cat recording), running, travelling
Make sure to vote for whatever candidates have caught your eye! Votes will be closing next Friday (13th March), and the results will be soon to follow – the people of Cambridge will know, once and for all, who their most eligible bachelor is.
Happy voting
