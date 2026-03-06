VOTE NOW: The Cambridge Tab’s Bachelor Challenge shortlist has been revealed

1 hour ago

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but love is still in the air. As the first promises of spring emerge, so do thoughts of romance – thoughts of sharing Jacks Gelato, of punt outings in the sun. For many of us, however, these visions of a spring romance seem little more than a daydream.

The Cambridge dating scene has been a long-standing source of despair for the student population. Endless Camfessions bemoan the impossibility of finding your soulmate, while others impart horror stories about flatcest and coursecest.

I have borne witness to this suffering, and have taken it upon ourselves to alleviate it. So far, I’ve put together a list of 12 dashing Bachelors and Bachelorettes and their mini profiles for you to peruse. Full profiles – including the candidate’s type and potentially their Instagram – will be published with the results.

A simple perusal of profiles is not all we need from you – I still require your help to answer some important questions. Which of the candidates will make it the top ten? And, most importantly of all, who will be crowned Cambridge’s most eligible bachelor?

To help us answer these pressing questions, click here to vote for up to three of your favourite candidates. Below are the candidate’s mini profiles – enjoy!

Melina Tsilira

Year: Master’s student

College: Darwin

Course: Development studies

Hobbies/interests: Self-published author, singer, actor, photographer

Felix Bowden

Year: Fourth year

College: Clare

Course: NatSci (astrophysics)

Hobbies/Interests: Rowing (apologies if this is a red flag), yapping on Camfess, band/other music stuff (if given the time 📯📯📯), cooking (not my strong point but then again this is hobbies not talents) and reading feminist literature (I’ve skimmed “Invisible Women” by Caroline Criado Perez)

Alex Ward

Year: First/foundation year

College: Lucy Cav

Course: Planning on studying law

Hobbies/interests: Regular speaker at the Cambridge Union, boxing, reading, swimming and travelling

John-Ellis Wallace

Year: Second Year

College: King’s

Course: Classics

Hobbies/interests: Singing, writing poetry, … and the pub!

Lina Mooren

Year: Master’s student

College: Clare

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: Books, cafes, museums, running (on a good day)

Anna Khachaturova

Year: Masters student

College: Queens’

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: The gym, drinking, gossiping, hosting, regretting doing a Mickey Mouse degree

Sam Blakemore

Year: First year

College: Fitzwilliam

Course: HSPS

Hobbies/interests: Music, singing and theatre, German and Spanish, sidequesting

Nini Kukhalashvili

Year: I‘m an exchange student so it’s a bit complicated but technically in my third year?

College: Newnham

Course: Linguistics and MML (German & Spanish)

Hobbies/interests: Knitting, crocheting, yoga, swimming, just watching shows/cartoons/movies, travelling and obviously languages (also I just really enjoy meeting new people, not sure if you can count that as a hobby idk)

Rupert Greenwood

Year: Second year

College: Queens

Course: NatSci

Hobbies/interests: Beers, ball games, bachelorettes

Zeynah Yusuf

Year: Second year

College: Sidney

Course: PBS

Hobbies/interests: Conducting psych experiments on my friends, making coffee, watching Hudson Williams edits

Odhran Clenaghan

Year: Second year

College: Churchill

Course: Law

Hobbies/interests: Rugby, rowing, Gaelic football, films, performative Irishness

Disha Das

Year: Masters

College: Darwin

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: Reading non-fiction especially collection of essays, live gigs (Big Thief, Daniel Caesar, Charli xcx, Peter Cat recording), running, travelling

Make sure to vote for whatever candidates have caught your eye! Votes will be closing next Friday (13th March), and the results will be soon to follow – the people of Cambridge will know, once and for all, who their most eligible bachelor is.

Happy voting

