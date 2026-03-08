York chippy crowned the best in Britain at national fish and chip awards

The Scrap Box in York has been named the UK’s best takeaway chippy

5 hours ago

A York fish and chip shop has won the UK’s top takeaway chippy award.

The Scrap Box beat competitors from across Britain at the national finals.

Owners say winning the title is like the “Oscars” of the fish and chip industry.

A fish and chip shop in York has been crowned Britain’s best takeaway chippy at this year’s National Fish & Chip Awards.

Brothers Aman and Gavin Dhesi, who run The Scrap Box, won the Takeaway of the Year title at the 2026 awards ceremony held in London.

The judges described the shop’s fish supper as “sensational”.

The awards ceremony, now in its 38th year, took place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London and is widely regarded as the biggest national competition in the fish and chip industry.

The Scrap Box beat finalists from across the UK to take the top prize.

Second place went to The Fish Works in Largs, Scotland, while Shaws Fish & Chips in Barnsley came third.

Speaking after winning the award, Aman Dhesi said the recognition meant a huge amount to the team.

He said: “There are so many outstanding fish and chip shops across the UK, and countless awards, but this is the one every chippy dreams of – the ‘Oscars’ of our industry.”

“With the most rigorous judging and the highest calibre of past winners, it’s a true honour to be recognised at this level.”

Yorkshire had the highest number of nominations for the best takeaway award this year, with four finalists from the region.

The awards are organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers and are considered one of the most prestigious competitions in the sector.

Hundreds of chip shops enter the competition each year.

Entrants are judged on a range of criteria, including:

Taste and quality of food

Frying skills and preparation

Customer service

Sustainability and environmental practices

Staff training and development

A panel of industry experts first narrows entries down to a top 40, before conducting interviews and further assessments to create a top 10 shortlist.

“Mystery visits” are then carried out by judges to determine the overall winner.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said the competition had been particularly difficult to judge this year.

He praised the York winners and the wider fish and chip industry.

He said: “We had so much admiration and respect for all our finalists and winners and especially our new Takeaway of the Year titleholder, The Scrap Box.”

“Congratulations to Aman, Gavin and the team, and thank you for your service, passion and love for the greatest dish in the world.”

For The Scrap Box team, winning the national title means representing the very best of British fish and chips over the next year.

Aman added that the award reflected the hard work and consistency behind every portion served.

“To represent the very best of fish and chips for the year ahead is both humbling and hugely meaningful to our team,” he said.

“And it’s a testament to the craft, care and consistency we put into every portion of fish and chips.”

Featured images via SWNS