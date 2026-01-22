The Tab
A forensic investigation into the legal battle of Nicola Peltz’s family and wedding planners

The lawsuits include pages of texts about wedding plans

I expect all 2020s history textbooks in the future to have a whole chapter dedicated to the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. In the Instagram story of the century, Brooklyn claimed his parents’ behaviour around the wedding created memories of “anxiety and embarrassment”. But there seem to have been many other causes of chaos in the build-up to the big day. Nicola Peltz and her billionaire father Nelson Peltz ended up in a legal battle with the wedding planners.

In honour of Brooklyn Beckham’s new claims, here’s a forensic investigation into Nicola Peltz’s legal drama with the wedding planners.

Some wedding planners were sacked within nine days

It appears that organising Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s £3 million wedding was not an easy feat, as the couple seem to have made their way through three lots of wedding planners. Six weeks before the ceremony, the first wedding planner quit. Nicole Braghin and Ariana Grijalba from Plan Design Events were hired, then fired nine days later. The wedding planners didn’t initially return the $159,00 (£119,000) deposit, so Nelson Peltz sued them. He claimed they “seriously misrepresented their skills and abilities and, in fact, lacked the necessary skills to perform”.

The wedding planners filed a countersuit

In February 2023, Plan Design and the two lead wedding planners filed a counterclaim against Nelson for “breach of contract”. They wanted Peltz to pay them $50,000 (£37,250) in damages, plus legal costs. They included Nicola and her mother Claudia as third-party defendants. The wedding planners argued that they were experienced event organisers, and the Peltz family were challenging to work with. They claimed: “Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn’s mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list.”

The document also says: “It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hai rand makeup services for the wedding. Claudia mentioned to Braghin [a wedding planner] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would ‘kill her, and be so mad’.”

brooklyn beckahm nicola peltz victoria and david and others

Brooklyn, Nicola and assorted Beckham relatives at the premiere of Netflix’s Beckham documentary
(Credit: StillMoving.Net / Netflix)

The filing include pages of emails, texts and group chat messages from the build-up to the wedding.

In one exchange, Nicola seemed unimpressed that Lewis Hamilton was on the guest list even though he hasn’t responded to his invite. She texted: “I’m tired of catching mistakes on this rsvp list honestly.”

Nicola Peltz seemed concerned plans for the after-party weren’t moving fast enough. She wanted to “make sure” they would have “the water aisle and matching water dance floor”.

The aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham contributed the idea: “We should do a Brooklyn burger. Like double or single burger and a Nicola burger which is no bun and it’s lettuce instead of bun and meat for the girls.” He also requested “normal fries”.

The legal battle never got to the point of a trial

In March 2023, Nicola and her mother Claudia filed another motion. They requested to not be included in any more legal proceedings.

Nelson’s origianl claim and the wedding planners’ counterclaim were dismissed. Both sides released a statement to People on 6th September 2023: “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

