Uni of Manchester ranks within top ten of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

The university ranks 194 places ahead of any other Manchester-based university

1 hour ago

The University of Manchester has ranked within the top ten of all European universities, according to the latest QS rankings.

The university placed ninth, ahead of both the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the University of St Andrews.

This is the third consecutive year that the university has secured a top ten spot, with the rankings having launched in 2023.

The QS Europe ranking evaluates universities on multiple categories including research and discovery, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability.

The rankings cover 958 institutions across 42 locations, with 129 UK institutions featuring.

Manchester achieved an overall score of 95.6, with a perfect score of 100 for “academic reputation.”

Other notable scores were a 99 for “international student diversity,” a 99.6 for “sustainability” and a 100 for “employer reputation.”

Seven UK universities ranked within QS Europe’s top ten this year.

The University of Manchester currently ranks 35th in the QS World University Rankings, and 7th in the UK.

Other Manchester-based universities also featured in the rankings.

Manchester Metropolitan University ranked 203rd, with an overall score of 51.1.

The University of Salford ranked 323rd, with an overall score of 37.6.

The University of Greater Manchester, which is recorded on the rankings by its former name the University of Bolton, ranked between 591 and 600, with its score not given.

Featured image via Google Maps