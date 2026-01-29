The Tab

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

Alisa Pasha | News

10 subject areas at the University of Manchester have ranked in the Times Higher Education’s 2026 global top 100.

The rankings placed Manchester in the top 50 globally for four subject areas, including arts and humanities, business and economics and social sciences.

Engineering achieved Manchester’s highest subject ranking, placing fifth in the UK and 48th globally.

Several subject areas also improved their positions compared to last year’s rankings. Social sciences rose five places to 32nd, while arts and humanities climbed two places to 41st. Physical sciences also improved, moving up four places to rank 51st globally.

The Times Higher Education subject rankings evaluate universities across 148 individual disciplines, grouped into broad subject areas. Universities were assessed using five main criteria: teaching quality, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry engagement.

Vice president for research, Professor Colette Fagan, said: “This global subject ranking is testament to the high level of teaching and research excellence this university prides itself on.”

The subject rankings were described by the university as an important measure used to shape its long-term strategy, ‘Manchester 2035’, which was launched earlier this year.

According to Professor Hallam, vice-president for teaching, learning and students, “these rankings are useful in demonstrating where we are, and where we would like to be, to ensure we keep building on the high-quality teaching we deliver to our talented students.”

The subject results came alongside Manchester’s wider performance in global league tables for 2026.

The University ranked eighth in the UK and 56th globally in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings, which assessed more than 2,000 institutions worldwide.

In addition, the University ranked first in the UK and second globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measured contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Alisa Pasha | News

Read Next

University of Manchester announces ‘world-first’ AI partnership with Microsoft

University of Manchester sees significant increase in applicants over past five years

Calling future journalists: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers!

Latest

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people