University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

34 mins ago

10 subject areas at the University of Manchester have ranked in the Times Higher Education’s 2026 global top 100.

The rankings placed Manchester in the top 50 globally for four subject areas, including arts and humanities, business and economics and social sciences.

Engineering achieved Manchester’s highest subject ranking, placing fifth in the UK and 48th globally.

Several subject areas also improved their positions compared to last year’s rankings. Social sciences rose five places to 32nd, while arts and humanities climbed two places to 41st. Physical sciences also improved, moving up four places to rank 51st globally.

The Times Higher Education subject rankings evaluate universities across 148 individual disciplines, grouped into broad subject areas. Universities were assessed using five main criteria: teaching quality, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry engagement.

Vice president for research, Professor Colette Fagan, said: “This global subject ranking is testament to the high level of teaching and research excellence this university prides itself on.”

The subject rankings were described by the university as an important measure used to shape its long-term strategy, ‘Manchester 2035’, which was launched earlier this year.

According to Professor Hallam, vice-president for teaching, learning and students, “these rankings are useful in demonstrating where we are, and where we would like to be, to ensure we keep building on the high-quality teaching we deliver to our talented students.”

The subject results came alongside Manchester’s wider performance in global league tables for 2026.

The University ranked eighth in the UK and 56th globally in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings, which assessed more than 2,000 institutions worldwide.

In addition, the University ranked first in the UK and second globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measured contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.