UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

5 hours ago

A recent study from the University of Manchester has found little evidence that increased time spent on social media or gaming platforms causes anxiety or depression in young people.

This challenges the widespread belief that screen time is the culprit for an increased likelihood of children having mental health problems.

The study is one of the largest of its kind, including over 25,000 pupils across Greater Manchester as part of the #BeeWell programme, an initiative aiming to improve mental wellbeing in young people.

Researchers tracked the social media and gaming habits of 11-14 year olds over three years and found no evidence that more time spent online was associated with increased symptoms of anxiety and depression in boys or girls.

They also found that the actual habits of young people – whether actively chatting or passively scrolling – made no difference.

“Our results do not support the idea that simply spending time on social media or gaming leads to mental health problems – the story is far more complex than that,” said lead author Dr Qiqi Cheng.

The researchers acknowledged that this does not mean online experiences are without harm, and emphasised that online pressures and hurtful messages do have an important impact on mental wellbeing. However, they argue that focusing on screen time alone ignores the bigger, more complex picture.

“Rather than blaming technology itself, we need to pay attention to what young people are doing online, who they’re connecting with and how supported they feel in their daily lives,” suggests Professor Neil Humphrey, co-author.

Social media is increasingly under scrutiny following the introduction of world’s first social media ban for young people in Australia in December 2025, with calls for the UK government to follow suit by implementing similar measures.

Featured image via Canva