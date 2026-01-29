The Tab

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Katie Thompson | News

A recent study from the University of Manchester has found little evidence that increased time spent on social media or gaming platforms causes anxiety or depression in young people.

This challenges the widespread belief that screen time is the culprit for an increased likelihood of children having mental health problems.

The study is one of the largest of its kind, including over 25,000 pupils across Greater Manchester as part of the #BeeWell programme, an initiative aiming to improve mental wellbeing in young people.

Researchers tracked the social media and gaming habits of 11-14 year olds over three years and found no evidence that more time spent online was associated with increased symptoms of anxiety and depression in boys or girls.

They also found that the actual habits of young people – whether actively chatting or passively scrolling – made no difference.

“Our results do not support the idea that simply spending time on social media or gaming leads to mental health problems – the story is far more complex than that,” said lead author Dr Qiqi Cheng.

The researchers acknowledged that this does not mean online experiences are without harm, and emphasised that online pressures and hurtful messages do have an important impact on mental wellbeing. However, they argue that focusing on screen time alone ignores the bigger, more complex picture.

“Rather than blaming technology itself, we need to pay attention to what young people are doing online, who they’re connecting with and how supported they feel in their daily lives,” suggests Professor Neil Humphrey, co-author.

Social media is increasingly under scrutiny following the introduction of world’s first social media ban for young people in Australia in December 2025, with calls for the UK government to follow suit by implementing similar measures. 

All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She’s bound to turn some heads

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Hayley Soen

I miss her!

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

