The Tab

Uni of Manchester award over £11.5 million in 2025 scholarships and bursaries

The university says this academic year will see ‘an additional boost in financial aid for students from low-income households’

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester invested £11.5 million into its scholarships and bursaries in 2025, according to the latest Impact Report.

5900 low-income students received funding from the university.

Funding was awarded via the Undergraduate Access Scholarship and the Manchester Bursary.

Both schemes saw an increase in award values in 2025, with values increasing from £1,000 to £1,300 or from £2,000 to £2,600.

125 £4,000 bursaries were also awarded to Master’s students via the Manchester Masters Bursaries, with 50 of these being funded centrally by the university.

This academic year will see changes to the university’s bursary thresholds. The threshold for low-income households will increase from under £25,000 to under £31,000. This will mean over 1,000 additional students will access the Manchester Bursary, which is awarded according to household income.

The Manchester Bursary is available to eligible UK undergraduate students who have had a full financial assessment carried out by SFE.

The Undergraduate Access Scholarship is given to students who have either completed the Manchester Access Programme for year 12/13 students, are under 25 and have been in public care for at least three months since the age of 11, or are under 25 and have been estranged from their family for at least six months.

Featured image via Google Maps

Jessica Owen | News

Read Next

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Man shot in ‘targeted’ Manchester Gay Village attack: What we know

University of Manchester sees significant increase in applicants over past five years

Latest

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’