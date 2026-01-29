Uni of Manchester award over £11.5 million in 2025 scholarships and bursaries

The university says this academic year will see ‘an additional boost in financial aid for students from low-income households’

The University of Manchester invested £11.5 million into its scholarships and bursaries in 2025, according to the latest Impact Report.

5900 low-income students received funding from the university.

Funding was awarded via the Undergraduate Access Scholarship and the Manchester Bursary.

Both schemes saw an increase in award values in 2025, with values increasing from £1,000 to £1,300 or from £2,000 to £2,600.

125 £4,000 bursaries were also awarded to Master’s students via the Manchester Masters Bursaries, with 50 of these being funded centrally by the university.

This academic year will see changes to the university’s bursary thresholds. The threshold for low-income households will increase from under £25,000 to under £31,000. This will mean over 1,000 additional students will access the Manchester Bursary, which is awarded according to household income.

The Manchester Bursary is available to eligible UK undergraduate students who have had a full financial assessment carried out by SFE.

The Undergraduate Access Scholarship is given to students who have either completed the Manchester Access Programme for year 12/13 students, are under 25 and have been in public care for at least three months since the age of 11, or are under 25 and have been estranged from their family for at least six months.

Featured image via Google Maps