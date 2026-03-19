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The annual Russian talent show is here as languages are increasingly under pressure

Bristol students are continuing to celebrate learning languages beyond lectures and seminars.  

Chloe Brown | News
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The current discussion among many language students at Bristol centres on the decline of formal language learning, following the University of Bristol’s decision to axe the Czech department this year. Despite this, Bristol students are continuing to celebrate learning languages beyond lectures and seminars.  

Once a year, the Russian department works with the Slavonic Society to organise and produce The Russian Talent Show. For over 20 years, Russian students from every year group have come together to put on this show which is described as “the highlight of the School of Modern Languages department for students and staff.” This year, the show will consist of 19 acts, varying from Traditional Russian Dance to Russian poetry. It’s an opportunity for students to come together and invite friends and family to experience an evening of performances and celebration. 

James Buskell, President of SlavSoc, says the event “highlights the importance of preserving smaller language departments which, despite their size, showcase the languages and cultures of a huge part of the world.” While some want “fun memories when we leave,” others taking part say, “it feels like a community when we’re all together and we all get along so well, it’s a good opportunity to show it.” 

Events like this highlight the role student societies play in keeping languages and cultures visible on campus. Tickets cost £3.50, with £2.50 from each ticket going to Hope for Ukraine, a Bristol-based registered charity that works directly with partners in Ukraine and supports those in the UK affected by the Russian invasion. 

Alongside the performances, there will also be food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available. Even for those with little connection to Russian culture, the event offers a chance to experience something new and spend an evening supporting student performers. 

The talent show will take place on Thursday in the B.H05 theatre in the Arts Complex, from 17:45 to 20:00. Tickets can be purchased here. The event has sold out in previous years, so those interested are encouraged to book in advance. Even as language learning faces challenges across UK universities, Bristol students are proving that the appetite for languages and culture is still very much alive here. 

Chloe Brown | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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