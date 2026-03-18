Police charge Bonnie Blue over shocking alleged public X-rated stunt outside London embassy

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Bonnie Blue has now been officially charged by police in London after an alleged sex stunt outside an embassy.

The former OnlyFans model is accused of mimicking a sex act in public, and the whole thing was, unsurprisingly, filmed and posted online.

According to The Sun, the video was filmed on Great Peter Street on 15 December. In the clip, Bonnie is seen outside the Indonesian embassy holding the country’s flag. She’s also surrounded by masked men, and then appears to act out a sex act.

In the video, she even references her previous arrest, saying, “Yes, I got arrested in Bali for filming… [mimes sex act]. So that’s why I came to the embassy – so they would watch it in person.”

So, to rejig your memory, Bonnie Blue was arrested in Indonesia last December, which she literally referenced in the video itself. She had been accused of filming explicit content in Bali, where producing that kind of material is illegal. Police reportedly raided a studio and detained her alongside multiple men.

She was eventually cleared and fined a small amount, but was deported and banned from returning to Indonesia for 10 years.

The police have now confirmed she has been charged

After an investigation, the Metropolitan Police confirmed she has been charged. A spokesperson said, “A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police.”

They confirmed Bonnie was charged via postal requisition on 16 March, after being interviewed under caution earlier in February. The case was then passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.

The charge of outraging public decency can carry up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. So, it’s actually pretty serious.

The embassy video also reportedly sparked criticism, with some accusing her of being disrespectful by carrying out the stunt involving the Indonesian flag, especially as it happened the same day she returned to the UK.

At the moment, Bonnie hasn’t publicly gone into detail about the charge.

She is now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.

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