Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Bonnie Blue has been giving people regular updates since announcing she’s pregnant, and now she’s actually explained the logistics of how she plans to keep working while pregnant.

Since revealing she’s expecting after her now infamous 400-man challenge, Bonnie Blue has been drip-feeding updates about how things are going. Between the sickness, weird food cravings and scan appointments, she’s basically been documenting the whole journey online.

Unsurprisingly, loads of people assumed pregnancy would mean the end of her adult content career. But Bonnie has now addressed that directly, explaining how she plans to keep working, and why retiring just isn’t on her to-do list.

‘My job isn’t always what you think’

In a recent video update, Bonnie said a lot of people have the wrong idea about what her work actually looks like day-to-day. “My job isn’t always what you think,” she said. “Work can come in all different ways.”

She explained that even on a normal day she might be doing several different things that still fall under sex work. “Like today, I’ve done multiple video calls with clients, which is SW work. And I film solo videos every day, which also falls under that work.”

Bonnie also made it pretty clear that pregnancy isn’t going to suddenly bring her content to a halt. “Yes, I’ll still be making the other type of content as well,” she said. “It’s all gonna be done just slightly differently.”

She didn’t go into loads of detail about exactly what “differently” means. But the message was simple enough: The work isn’t stopping, it’s just being adjusted a bit.

So if anyone thought the pregnancy announcement meant a quiet retirement era… apparently not.

She’s not retiring this year

a common question being asked, will I stop my job whilst pregnant #bonnieblue #workwork #pregnant #bonniebluepregnant #eatwithme #foodtok

Bonnie was especially blunt about the idea that she’ll just quit now that she’s expecting. “So, no, I’m not just like closing my legs and retiring this year. I have done this job so extremely, to a certain degree, to have built a good name for myself,” she said.

She added, “I’ve put so much time and effort and work to get where I am. I’m not just gonna stop.”

Whether people agree with her career or not, Bonnie clearly thinks she’s put in the graft, and she’s not planning to step away from it anytime soon.

Another point Bonnie made time and again is that her work isn’t tied to a nine-to-five office schedule. “I can still do my job whilst going on holiday, making memories,” she explained. “It’s not like as if I’m tied to an office where my life’s been restricted.”

“Next week I am gonna be going to spring break, something I’ve always done and I will continue to do.”

She also gave a very Bonnie-style example of how the job fits into daily life. “Like just an hour ago, I was f*cking myself to pay for my Mexico flights,” she said. Subtle, it was not.

Another big reason Bonnie gave for continuing to work is money, specifically the long-term kind. “I want enough money so my family don’t have to work,” she said. “Future child doesn’t have to work.”

She also explained, “I plan to have multiple children. I don’t want any of them to have to work if they don’t want to. And same with their children.”

“So stopping now, to me, is quite a selfish option. I don’t feel the need to retire because I don’t mind my job,” she explained. “I quite like it. It’s fun.”

