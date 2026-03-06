The Tab
Bonnie Blue

S*x stunt attendee exposes the insane truth of Bonnie Blue’s stunt queue, and I’m in disbelief

Ugh, why do I want to join the queue now?

Kieran Galpin | Trends

For over a year now, we’ve watched balaclava-clad men standing in a queue for hours for just a few seconds with the infamous Bonnie Blue.

When undertaking stunts like 1,057 men in a day unprotected s*x with 400 men, logistics are hugely important. It can’t just be a free-for-all, so queues, numbers and intense planning are required. Now, the queue has become almost as infamous as Bonnie Blue herself.

Though each queue story is more jarring than the last, like the time a literal mum dragged her son out of the event, we saw the carnage most recently with Bonnie’s bakery stunt. Men queued for over seven hours; coiled around a mansion in London whilst sporting matching ski masks.

We don’t exactly look at Bonnie Blue’s events in the fondest light anyway, but new information has arisen that completely shatters the illusion.

@bonniieblue_xoxo

POV: queuing for another Bonnie Blues meet and jeet

♬ original sound – Bonnie

So apparently, Bonnie Blue’s queue is completely fake

In a recent episode of the Embarrassing For No Reason podcast, host Tatum McGreal relayed some information she had been provided by someone who attended a Bonnie Blue queue.

“Apparently, it’s all fake,” she said. “The person I knew of stood in the queue and didn’t do anything with Bonnie Blue, and just got paid £1,000 to be there.”

The anonymous man had reportedly signed onto the project after seeing an ad, something the podcast hosts referred to as a casting call. He knew he wasn’t going to be sleeping with Bonnie and got paid a massive sum to just stand there.

@efnrpodcast

it’s all fake?!? 😱 #bonnieblue @Tatum McGreal @Sam Darlaston

♬ original sound – Embarrassing For No Reason

“I’d stand in a queue for £1000,” one person wrote in the comments, with someone else replying, “I’d do it for £500 tbf.”

Now, this is the major issue with any of Bonnie Blue’s content: It’s hard to differentiate between real things and what she wants us to believe. She ragebaits with the best of them and is not opposed to spinning the truth for her own gain. It’s genius, you could argue.

So yes, the Bonnie Blue queue we see on TikTok might actually be filled with background actors. It might also be filled with penguins for all we know.

Bonnie Blue has been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

Latest

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

