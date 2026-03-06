S*x stunt attendee exposes the insane truth of Bonnie Blue’s stunt queue, and I’m in disbelief

Ugh, why do I want to join the queue now?

For over a year now, we’ve watched balaclava-clad men standing in a queue for hours for just a few seconds with the infamous Bonnie Blue.

When undertaking stunts like 1,057 men in a day unprotected s*x with 400 men, logistics are hugely important. It can’t just be a free-for-all, so queues, numbers and intense planning are required. Now, the queue has become almost as infamous as Bonnie Blue herself.

Though each queue story is more jarring than the last, like the time a literal mum dragged her son out of the event, we saw the carnage most recently with Bonnie’s bakery stunt. Men queued for over seven hours; coiled around a mansion in London whilst sporting matching ski masks.

We don’t exactly look at Bonnie Blue’s events in the fondest light anyway, but new information has arisen that completely shatters the illusion.

@bonniieblue_xoxo POV: queuing for another Bonnie Blues meet and jeet ♬ original sound – Bonnie

So apparently, Bonnie Blue’s queue is completely fake

In a recent episode of the Embarrassing For No Reason podcast, host Tatum McGreal relayed some information she had been provided by someone who attended a Bonnie Blue queue.

“Apparently, it’s all fake,” she said. “The person I knew of stood in the queue and didn’t do anything with Bonnie Blue, and just got paid £1,000 to be there.”

The anonymous man had reportedly signed onto the project after seeing an ad, something the podcast hosts referred to as a casting call. He knew he wasn’t going to be sleeping with Bonnie and got paid a massive sum to just stand there.

“I’d stand in a queue for £1000,” one person wrote in the comments, with someone else replying, “I’d do it for £500 tbf.”

Now, this is the major issue with any of Bonnie Blue’s content: It’s hard to differentiate between real things and what she wants us to believe. She ragebaits with the best of them and is not opposed to spinning the truth for her own gain. It’s genius, you could argue.

So yes, the Bonnie Blue queue we see on TikTok might actually be filled with background actors. It might also be filled with penguins for all we know.

Bonnie Blue has been approached for comment.

