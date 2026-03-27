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Bonnie Blue

‘I’ll be happy with two’: Guys, Beavo says he’s the father of Bonnie Blue’s baby after s*x stunt

He already rated her bedroom skills a seven out of 10

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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The quest to find Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy is ongoing, and while she hasn’t revealed who it is yet, Beavo has come forward claiming he’s the father.

Bonnie Blue and Beavo go way back. They were friends first, then Beavo filmed a s*x scene with the OnlyFans girly. The video was EVERYWHERE, and they both rated one another a seven out of ten.

In a clip that is now racking up views on TikTok, Beavo was talking with his followers on a recent stream. Someone presumably asked him about kids, because he said, “I’ll be happy with two.”

@clipmetricofficial

@BEAVO chat is he cooked?#kick #fyp #kickstream #viral #aura

♬ original sound – ClipMetric

Then he said: “Yeah, chat, I have got one on the way with Bonnie Blue. I’m not too happy with that to be honest, cuz she’s made me look like a mug. It’s one of them, though, ennit, I can’t really do so much.”

Look, is Beavo actually the father of Bonnie Blue’s baby? Probs not, but the concept is jarring to say the least.

If not Beavo, who is Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy?

When Bonnie Blue announced her pregnancy after her 400-man event, the obvious question was: Who the hell is the father, and how do you work that out?

Well, one of the attendees revealed: “We got there, we got in line and then we did some DNA swabs in our mouths. This was with the consent forms. Only then were we able to get on with the day.”

@bonniebluebump

bonnie blue has a message for you😂😂😂

♬ original sound – bonnie

As for the identity of the daddy, we currently don’t know. Whether Bonnie Blue herself knows is a different question entirely, but another attendee is bricking it.

“Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen,” 20-year-old Jak White told The Tab.

If it actually turns out to be Beavo, I’m quitting the world.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/Bonnie Blue

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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