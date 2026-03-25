Bonnie Blue drops a bunch of depraved Spring Break videos, whilst showing off her baby bump

3 hours ago

Bonnie Blue is back up to her old tricks again, this time spreading her love to all the students celebrating Spring Break – of course, dropping loads of videos whilst doing so.

Recently, Bonnie announced she is back doing Spring Break and sleeping with “barely legals” during the party season. She’s now there, and aiming to top a twisted world record. This is arguably her most depraved yet – as it focuses around the “barely legals”.

Announcing her arrival in the Mexican party hotspot, Bonnie filmed a video aimed directly at the thousands of American college students flooding the beaches for the annual week of partying. Bonnie told viewers she wants to attempt another “world record” stunt during the festivities, teasing that the upcoming weekend could produce her “most outrageous video yet.”

Since then, she’s been sharing a bunch of teaser clips on her various socials, all showing what she’s been getting up to. It’s classic Bonnie Blue, through and through.

Hanging out with boys on the trip, Bonnie stroked her bump and said: “I’m pregnant but I want these boys to give my baby a twin.” She’s also been enjoying jet-skiing, which a few people said could be a health and safety risk.

More videos showed her doing meet and greets with tables and tables of men, who were all lined up to get a photo with her. One of the videos at what looked like a beach club bar, was captioned: “Bonnie Blue at Spring Break while she’s pregnant.”

There was a further video which appeared to show her spitting in a guy’s mouth as he knelt on the floor, before pouring a shot of Grey Goose down his throat. It’s all a bit much.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more chaotic, Bonnie literally had a guy hold her bump in one video. She was also handing out shirts that read “Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy” and signing them for people.

@dailyclips8139 BONNIE BLUE GETS FANS TO HOLD HER BUMP AT SPRINGBREAK IN CANCUN ♬ original sound – dailyclips

@dailyclips8139 BONNIE BLUE SIGNING HER BABY DADDY’S TSHIRT AT SPRING BREAK CANCUN ♬ original sound – dailyclips

Sigh. Is she not tired?

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