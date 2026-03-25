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Josh

Deeply cursed EastEnders actor has launched an OnlyFans, and the pics are traumatising

He’s also selling used underwear

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Actors entering OnlyFans is nothing particularly new, but tell me why I’m being plagued with Ben Mitchell’s spicy pics on Twitter.

Ben Mitchell, son of the infamous Phil Mitchell, has been a character on EastEnders since 1996. He’s been played by a whopping six actors in that time, including Matthew Silver, Morgan Whittle, Charlie Jones, Joshua Pascoe, Harry Reid, and the most recent iteration, Max Bowden.

Between 2010 and 2012, Ben was played by Joshua Pascoe, who has now launched an OnlyFans. Prepare yourself.

Ben Mitchell announced his OnlyFans on Twitter

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

As we’ve learned from the likes of Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, Twitter is ground zero for OnlyFans marketing due to its lax content policies. Anying goes in Elon Musk land.

Announcing his OF earlier this month, Josh wrote: “OnlyFans launching soon… You’re not ready for what’s coming. Stay tuned.”

“You probably know me as Ben Mitchell but join my OnlyFans to see what I’m like with the glasses off. Male Feet. Soles, toes & everything in between,” he wrote in his OF bio.

He’s selling underwear and socks

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

The foot fetish space is insanely lucrative, and it carries a hidden benefit for seemingly straight men on OnlyFans: They don’t have to do much besides showing their feet and flogging socks. Josh has done just that.

It’s early days, but he’s already making connections

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Beyond shirtless selfies and the occasional shadow of his manhood, a large portion of Josh’s OnlyFans content is based around feet. That being said, it looks like he’s entering the collabing space.

He recently filmed content with Steven Barrett, someone whose worked with many of Bonnie’s co-stars, like Andy Lee.

He might have murdered Heather Trott, but this era is undoubtedly more jarring.

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Featured image credit: Joshua Pascoe/Twitter and BBC

More on: OnlyFans TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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