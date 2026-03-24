Inside Leonid Radvinsky’s family life and huge transformation of OnlyFans, as he dies aged 43

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The owner of OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky, has died aged 43 after a private battle with cancer, with details of his closely guarded personal life now emerging.

The Ukraine-born entrepreneur, who grew up in Chicago, bought the platform’s parent company in 2018 and turned it into one of the most profitable and controversial sites on the internet. OnlyFans confirmed he “passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer” and asked for privacy for his family.

Despite owning a platform that reshaped online adult content, Radvinsky himself remained intensely private. Reports suggest his death was not made public for several days, reflecting just how secretive he was even in his final moments.

He is survived by his wife, Yekaterina Chudnovsky, and their four children. The couple, believed to be childhood sweethearts who both attended Northwestern University, built a life largely out of the spotlight. They later settled in Florida and rarely shared details about their family publicly, with no visible social media presence showing their home life.

Chudnovsky, also known as Katie, works in cancer philanthropy and has been involved in major research initiatives. In 2024, the pair helped drive a $23 million grant programme for cancer research, one of the rare occasions they appeared publicly together.

Radvinsky’s impact on OnlyFans, and the wider adult industry, was significant. Originally launched in 2016 by British founders, the platform was still relatively niche when he acquired it. Under his leadership, it evolved into a global subscription powerhouse where creators could directly monetise their content and retain the majority of their earnings.

The site’s growth exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly gaining hundreds of thousands of users per day. Within just a few years, Radvinsky had become a billionaire, largely thanks to the platform’s rapid expansion and profitability.

He also personally profited from the company’s success, reportedly paying himself $1.8 billion in dividends between 2021 and early 2025.

Those within the industry say his death had been anticipated internally. Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc., told the New York Post: “Insiders knew [Radvinsky] had been dealing with health issues for some time, and while his passing is tragic, he left behind a company that was fully prepared and resilient.

“His passing wasn’t sudden, so there was a lot of preparation.”

Creators who built careers on the platform have also spoken about his influence. Sophie Rain told The Post: “I don’t even know how to put this into words. That man built something that changed my entire life. Like, I grew up on food stamps, and now I can take care of my whole family because of a platform he created. I will never forget that.

“Before OnlyFans, I was waitressing and barely making rent. That platform gave me everything. And that doesn’t happen without someone building it in the first place.”

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