Miss Universe shares statement as OnlyFans model boyfriend cheats with huge male pop star

The way she found out was brutal

3 hours ago

Thanks to the magic of reality TV, a former Miss Universe has alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Max Barz, was involved with a pretty major pop star.

The former Colombian Miss Universe, Kelly Reales, is currently part of the cast for El desorden de Marko, a new reality TV show in Venezuela. She’s caused quite a stir in Spanish-speaking countries, exposing her ex-boyfriend’s alleged infidelity with a pop star.

Here’s the crazy story from start to finish.

Kelly Reales was in a relationship with Max Barz

Back in 2024, Kelly Reales was in a somewhat serious relationship with Max Barz, an OnlyFans model who seems to be based in Los Angeles, California.

Max, who boasts 448k followers on Twitter, largely posts solo content on the x-rated platform. He’s known for being seriously well-endowed, according to people on Reddit.

In an episode of El desorden de Marko, Kelly alleged that Max had cheated on her with noneother than Ricky Martin – yes, that Ricky Martin. According to Spanish news sites, rumours about the two had been bubbling away on the internet for a while, but it wasn’t until a trip to Thailand that Kelly learned the truth.

“My best friend was the one who noticed,” Kelly confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

The friend had noticed a picture on Ricky Martin’s Instagram, and upon showing Kelly, she recognised her boyfriend’s flip flops. With the rumours already out there, she feared the picture was confirming her worst fears.

She was due to fly out to see him in Thailand, so a plan was hatched. She asked to borrow his flip-flops.

“When he gave them to me, they were the same flip-flops as in the photo, and that’s when I realised it was all real,” she claimed. “I’m leaving him because I see many things that, obviously, don’t sit well with me, and I’m going somewhere else.”

After the revelation, he seemed to confirm it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

After the brutal breakup, Kelly noticed that Max shared a picture on his Instagram alongside the caption: “Another unexpected meeting with this guy.”

“I came for the gossip,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another said: “I don’t know about you guys, but I don’t see any flip-flops.”

Hold on, how is Connor Storrie involved?

Amidst all that, Max shared a selfie alongside Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie with the caption “Bad boys.”

People started speculating about the pairing, but now it’s looking like the picture was AI-generated.

Though rumours of Max and Ricky’s alleged relationship have been swirling for nearly two years, neither party has confirmed nor denied it. Max did post “your favourite fruit” on his Instagram story, which may or may not have been a reference to his same sex relationship.

They’ve also not reacted to Kelly’s cheating claims, but Max Barz and Ricky Martin have been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Kelly Reales/Max Barz