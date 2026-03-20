All the grossly TMI videos of Ellie Nutt, the OnlyFans model in Louis Theroux’s doc

She might be worse than Bonnie Blue, just saying

6 hours ago

Ellie Nutt is the OnlyFans model who was seen with HSTikkyTokky in the new documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere.

In the Netflix doc, Ellie seemed remarkably chill as she discussed working with the manosphere influencer with Louis. She didn’t mind HS’s opinions on OnlyFans, stating: “I don’t care for other people’s opinions about what I am doing for myself.”

It was a page taken right out of Bonnie Blue’s book on letting criticism roll off you, but unfortunately, she’s also picked up a few other skills from the queen of OnlyFans: Ragebaiting.

Since the Netflix documentary aired, she’s grown more unlikeable with every subsequent TikTok.

She’s thrilled by her 45 seconds off screentime

“Everyone’s hating, but I’m the No. 1 film on Netflix,” she wrote in a celebratory TikTok.

She needs to calm down.

She joked about ‘enabling’ the manosphere

She jokingly collapsed on the floor of what appeared to be a Home Sense.

She said people are jealous

Captioning this video, she wrote: “Jealousy is so ugly. What happened to girls support girls?”

I don’t think “girls supporting girls” really works in this situation.

It’s just kind of pathetic

In this video, Ellie joked that her friend is her “portable dishwasher”, a reference to the constant manosphere lines about women staying in their place: The kitchen.

Profiting off stupid men is one thing, but actively adopting the incel narrative is another. Not a good look.

She wasn’t always like this

Though Ellie seems to be fully on the manosphere train now, she wasn’t always like that. She first entered the OnlyFans scene as a self-declared “sexy plasterer”, posting videos that contrasted her blonde bombshell beauty with what is typically a man’s job.

She’s worked with a few names in the UK scene

The OnlyFans industry in the UK is only so big, so it’s not surprising that Ellie Nutt has mingled with the who’s who of British s*x workers. In this clip, she filmed with Big Stacks, a male performer who attended Andy Lee’s p*rnstar university.

I really get Love Island vibes from her

It might be the blonde hair, or it might be the filler, but Ellie does give Love Islander vibes.

Ellie Nutt actually filmed a TikTok with Louis Theroux

In a video posted back in November, presumably when the doc was filmed, Ellie danced around with Louis Theroux. The video was set to his viral TikTok sound.

She spends a lot of time in manosphere circles

Though she works with HSTikkyTokky, Ellie also spends a lot of time with other manosphere figures. Harris Nazir, also known as the Naarn Slayer, is all over her TikTok.

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is now streaming. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Ellie Nutt