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Ellie Nutt

All the grossly TMI videos of Ellie Nutt, the OnlyFans model in Louis Theroux’s doc

She might be worse than Bonnie Blue, just saying

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Ellie Nutt is the OnlyFans model who was seen with HSTikkyTokky in the new documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere.

In the Netflix doc, Ellie seemed remarkably chill as she discussed working with the manosphere influencer with Louis. She didn’t mind HS’s opinions on OnlyFans, stating: “I don’t care for other people’s opinions about what I am doing for myself.”

It was a page taken right out of Bonnie Blue’s book on letting criticism roll off you, but unfortunately, she’s also picked up a few other skills from the queen of OnlyFans: Ragebaiting.

Since the Netflix documentary aired, she’s grown more unlikeable with every subsequent TikTok.

She’s thrilled by her 45 seconds off screentime

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp #louistheroux #netflix

♬ burner wave yes indeed lil baby my humps – burner.wave

“Everyone’s hating, but I’m the No. 1 film on Netflix,” she wrote in a celebratory TikTok.

She needs to calm down.

She joked about ‘enabling’ the manosphere

@ellienuttsxx

👹👹👹 #fyp #manosphere #netflix #louistheroux

♬ оригинальный звук – tenly

She jokingly collapsed on the floor of what appeared to be a Home Sense.

She said people are jealous

@ellienuttsxx

I’m living my life and you’re sad and hating I pray you heal🩷🥺 #fyp

♬ الصوت الأصلي – 𐬺✰ 𝐀𝐥𝐢 ✰𐬺

Captioning this video, she wrote: “Jealousy is so ugly. What happened to girls support girls?”

I don’t think “girls supporting girls” really works in this situation.

It’s just kind of pathetic

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp @Kacey-may

♬ AIN’T GONNA ANSWER – NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne

In this video, Ellie joked that her friend is her “portable dishwasher”, a reference to the constant manosphere lines about women staying in their place: The kitchen.

Profiting off stupid men is one thing, but actively adopting the incel narrative is another. Not a good look.

She wasn’t always like this

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp #plastering

♬ Originalton – 🤍

Though Ellie seems to be fully on the manosphere train now, she wasn’t always like that. She first entered the OnlyFans scene as a self-declared “sexy plasterer”, posting videos that contrasted her blonde bombshell beauty with what is typically a man’s job.

She’s worked with a few names in the UK scene

@ellienuttsxx

@bigstacksofficial hardest man in uk don’t stand a chance against me #fyp

♬ Masterz x Gilkzy Lights on remix – Choons🕺🪩🎵

The OnlyFans industry in the UK is only so big, so it’s not surprising that Ellie Nutt has mingled with the who’s who of British s*x workers. In this clip, she filmed with Big Stacks, a male performer who attended Andy Lee’s p*rnstar university.

I really get Love Island vibes from her

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp #swimwear #shein

♬ f the world – ‘ ꜱʙʀ ⭐️ !!

It might be the blonde hair, or it might be the filler, but Ellie does give Love Islander vibes.

Ellie Nutt actually filmed a TikTok with Louis Theroux

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp #louistheroux #daddy #naarnslayer

♬ original sound – .

In a video posted back in November, presumably when the doc was filmed, Ellie danced around with Louis Theroux. The video was set to his viral TikTok sound.

She spends a lot of time in manosphere circles

@ellienuttsxx

#fyp #naarnslayer

♬ original sound – ellienuttsxx

Though she works with HSTikkyTokky, Ellie also spends a lot of time with other manosphere figures. Harris Nazir, also known as the Naarn Slayer, is all over her TikTok.

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is now streaming. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Ellie Nutt

More on: HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix OnlyFans
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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