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Bonnie Blue reveals most sickening thing she and a guy did at recent Spring Break and I’m heaving

She didn’t need to spell it out like that

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Bonnie Blue has just been on her yearly Spring Break trip, and it would appear one guy got more than anyone could have bargained for. Prepare yourself, because even by her standards, this is a lot.

Last month, Bonnie announced she was back doing Spring Break and sleeping with “barely legals” during the party season. She was aiming to top a twisted world record whilst there, which was arguably her most depraved yet – as it focused around the “barely legals” she wanted to sleep with.

Announcing her arrival in the Mexican party hotspot, Bonnie filmed a video aimed directly at the thousands of American college students who would be there. Bonnie said she wanted to attempt another “world record” stunt, and teased that the upcoming weekend would produce her “most outrageous video yet.”

Well, she’s now given us a little taster of what she meant by that, and honestly it’s a lot. She claimed some participants engaged in extreme drinking challenges, using Fl*shlight items, moulded from her literal body. She said she was using her body parts for people to drink out of.

Bonnie Blue at Spring Break

via Instagram

In one video, Bonnie held the toy up to the camera, covered in alcohol. She then quite boldly declared: “I got Spring Breakers to drink out of my ars*h*le. I’m going to get them to suck my bleep, before they do it for real. If it goes terribly, they won’t get invited to my room.”

There were further videos posted, which appeared to show her spitting in a guy’s mouth as he knelt on the floor, before pouring a shot of Grey Goose down his throat. 

@bonniebluefreshers

Bonnie Blue is here in Cancun loool 😂

♬ original sound – bonnie

Just prior to this, Bonnie Blue revealed her whole story of being “pregnant” after her previous challenge was all a lie. I really can’t believe her sometimes.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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