Oh my god, someone got a nasty video of Bonnie Blue being caught in the act on recent trip

5 hours ago

A rogue video has shown up online, and it depicts Bonnie Blue being quite literally caught in the act. My eyes can’t unsee this, unfortunately.

Right now, Bonnie is out doing Spring Break, filming with “barely legal” teens. With the young lads, she’s said she’s aiming to beat another, depraved world record and make a video about it. I can’t wait to see what that turns out to be.

On the trip so far, she’s shared loads of videos. They all show what she’s been getting up to, and it’s classic Bonnie Blue, through and through. She’s been hanging out with boys, jet-skiing, spitting alcohol into people’s mouths (yes), doing meet and greets, and signing “Bonnie Blue baby daddy” t-shirts. Because of course, she’s showing off her baby bump whilst on the trip.

But one particularly x-rated video has emerged, and it shows *everything*. Usually what Bonnie posts is PG technically, and just hints at her more adult content. She usually makes grotesque comments, but doesn’t actually show what she means. However, she’s been caught out here.

The video is captioned: “Bonnie Blue left her hotel room open.” It appears to show someone walking into her hotel room in Cancun, on the Spring Break tour. You can probably guess what happens next.

The person filming walks further into the room, and pans over to the bed. Yep, right there is supposedly Bonnie Blue, in the middle of the act with a guy. “I’m pregnant but I want these boys to give my baby a twin,” she said in a previous teaser video for the trip away, and it would seem like she really meant it.

The comments are of course people saying how shocked they are. But, are we really that shocked when it’s Bonnie Blue we’re talking about?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.