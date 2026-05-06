Where Robert McKellar is after Should I Marry A Murderer, and what was said in court

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Six years after cyclist Tony Parsons was reported missing, Sandy and Robert McKellar were sentenced to jail for the part they played in his death.

As depicted in Should I Marry A Murderer, Sandy and Robert McKellar were on their way home from the pub when their vehicle struck Tony on his 100-mile charity bike ride. They hid the body, returning to their property on the 9,000-acre Auch Estate to switch cars and return to the scene of the crime. They buried Tony’s body in a stink pit and hid his bike beneath a waterfall.

The crimes started to come to light in November 2020, when Sandy admitted to his new girlfriend that he’d committed a terrible crime three years earlier. Though she was initially torn between doing the right thing and the love she had for her fiancé, Caroline Muirhead reported her boyfriend and his brother to the police in December.

What happened to Robert McKellar after Should I Marry A Murderer?

On the 25 August 2023, Sandy was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to culpable homicide and trying to defeat the ends of justice.

His brother, Robert McKellar, recieved a lesser sentence of five years and three months on the basis that he attempted to cover up the crime. He pleaded guilty to trying to defeat the ends of justice. In January 2025, the brothers also settled out of court and paid the Parsons family a six-figure settlement using funds from their insurance company.

Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said during sentencing: “These brothers failed in their attempts to obstruct and evade justice.

“These were heinous and calculating crimes which brought untold distress to Mr Parsons’ wife, children, and grandchildren. They were left in the intolerable situation of not knowing where he was or what had happened to him.

“The fact that Anthony’s disappearance was subject to a major missing persons enquiry for several years meant his family were left in the dark over his whereabouts. But all the time, Alexander and Robert McKellar were going about their everyday lives knowing that, in fact, he was dead and that they had buried him amongst animal carcasses.

“They kept this secret with wilful disregard for Mr Parson’s family. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the unconscionable and brutal actions of these two men.”

Similarly, the presiding Lord Armstrong added: “The terms clearly indicate the profound, devastating and continuing impact your actions have had on their lives. You have caused them a devastating loss and emotional ongoing harm. I suspect no sentence will ever be regarded as sufficient.”

As per Biography, the twins’ sentences were backdated to the day of their arrest in 2020. While Sandy still has around six years left on his sentence, it means Robert is very likely a free man at this time.

His exact whereabouts are unknown.

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Featured image credit: Netflix