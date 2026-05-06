The Tab
d

Where Robert McKellar is after Should I Marry A Murderer, and what was said in court

Robert was sentenced to less time than his brother

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Six years after cyclist Tony Parsons was reported missing, Sandy and Robert McKellar were sentenced to jail for the part they played in his death.

As depicted in Should I Marry A Murderer, Sandy and Robert McKellar were on their way home from the pub when their vehicle struck Tony on his 100-mile charity bike ride. They hid the body, returning to their property on the 9,000-acre Auch Estate to switch cars and return to the scene of the crime. They buried Tony’s body in a stink pit and hid his bike beneath a waterfall.

The crimes started to come to light in November 2020, when Sandy admitted to his new girlfriend that he’d committed a terrible crime three years earlier. Though she was initially torn between doing the right thing and the love she had for her fiancé, Caroline Muirhead reported her boyfriend and his brother to the police in December.

What happened to Robert McKellar after Should I Marry A Murderer?

On the 25 August 2023, Sandy was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to culpable homicide and trying to defeat the ends of justice.

His brother, Robert McKellar, recieved a lesser sentence of five years and three months on the basis that he attempted to cover up the crime. He pleaded guilty to trying to defeat the ends of justice. In January 2025, the brothers also settled out of court and paid the Parsons family a six-figure settlement using funds from their insurance company.

Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said during sentencing: “These brothers failed in their attempts to obstruct and evade justice.

“These were heinous and calculating crimes which brought untold distress to Mr Parsons’ wife, children, and grandchildren.  They were left in the intolerable situation of not knowing where he was or what had happened to him.

Police Scotland

Credit: Police Scotland

“The fact that Anthony’s disappearance was subject to a major missing persons enquiry for several years meant his family were left in the dark over his whereabouts. But all the time, Alexander and Robert McKellar were going about their everyday lives knowing that, in fact, he was dead and that they had buried him amongst animal carcasses.

“They kept this secret with wilful disregard for Mr Parson’s family. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the unconscionable and brutal actions of these two men.”

Similarly, the presiding Lord Armstrong added: “The terms clearly indicate the profound, devastating and continuing impact your actions have had on their lives. You have caused them a devastating loss and emotional ongoing harm. I suspect no sentence will ever be regarded as sufficient.”

As per Biography, the twins’ sentences were backdated to the day of their arrest in 2020. While Sandy still has around six years left on his sentence, it means Robert is very likely a free man at this time.

His exact whereabouts are unknown.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Police Should I Marry A Murderer
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Should I Marry A Murderer?: Cyclist’s family got ‘six-figure payout’ after heinous killing

Tony Parsons’ family had tragic reaction after Should I Marry A Murderer’s Sandy was jailed

Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer doc

Latest
Apex

Apex director reveals funny backstory for how *that* song ended up in the film

Kieran Galpin

‘Not everyone was of that mind in the beginning’

McKellar brothers dad’s dark criminal past was left out of Should I Marry A Murderer doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s been convicted for multiple crimes

d

Where Robert McKellar is after Should I Marry A Murderer, and what was said in court

Kieran Galpin

Robert was sentenced to less time than his brother

‘The weather can be a lot’: Glasgow graduate compares living in Scotland to England

Georgia French

“it’s hard to consider moving to somewhere where I couldn’t get an Empire biscuit”

Ranking study snacks by how close I am to breakdown

Millie Simpson

How much caffeine is too much caffeine?

New free speech complaints system to be introduced at universities in York

Shannon Downing

Staff will be able to take free speech complaints directly to regulators

‘Limited attention’ given to May elections by TV news, Cardiff University study finds

Aqsa Lodhi

Researchers analysed the local election coverage of BBC News at Ten, ITV and Channel 4

The Red Button vs Blue Button dilemma is causing chaos on TikTok and I’m so torn

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Your answer says a lot about you

MAFS Australia backup brides reveal they were besotted by one groom, and you won’t believe who

Ellissa Bain

That’s the last person I expected

My £90,000 student debt is growing faster than I can pay it – I prefer blissful ignorance

Shannon Downing

‘What would checking the number actually change?’

Woman killed in Bristol explosion had escaped abusive ex before attack, neighbours confirm

Francesca Eke

Joanne Shaw and her former partner died after he allegedly detonated an explosive device

AirPods charge unevenly

It’s the most annoying thing ever, so here’s why your AirPods charge unevenly

Hayley Soen

‘Left AirPod at two per cent is the most stressful thing in modern life’

Love Island’s Megan Moore labelled ‘out of touch’ after rant over ‘rude’ café employee

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She can’t be serious’

what brushes on escalators are for

We’ve all wondered, but people are only now explaining what brushes on escalators are *really* for

Hayley Soen

No, they’re not for cleaning your shoes

MAFS Australia insider reveals what Gia is *really* like in real life and I’m gobsmacked

Ellissa Bain

‘Gia is possibly the most genuine contestant there’

MAFS Australia bride Gia secretly phoned her backup match LOTS behind Scott’s back

Hayley Soen

She was sending him bikini pictures

Cardiff University fined over £300,000 after two employees developed asthma from work

Emily Armitage

‘The fact this went on unchecked for 15 years is truly concerning’

This theory explains why Bec calls Danny ‘Daniel’ on MAFS Australia and I’m rolling my eyes

Ellissa Bain

She always uses his full name

Maria

Model details the sheer extent of injuries she sustained in Dubai attack from ‘rich kids’

Kieran Galpin

Both of her collar bones were broken

A reality star and model: The juicy details of the MAFS Australia 2026 backup brides and grooms

Hayley Soen

The ones that got away