Cambridge college law society banned from holding formals after using offensive language

3 hours ago

A Cambridge University college law society has been barred from holding dinners due to inappropriate behaviour after a formal.

The Cranworth Law Society is the largest student-run college law society in Cambridge and hosts dinners and events with leading barristers and solicitors.

After the society’s end of term formal on 13th March, members of the society were found to behaving inappropriately in Downing College bar.

According to Varsity, the society’s co-president used an offensive term towards a member of bar staff. They have now resigned from their position.

The society has been banned from holding social dinners at Downing for a year, and members will not be allowed to access the bar after the Cranworth annual dinner in June.

In an email sent by the society to its members, it was claimed the incident involving “a member of the Cranworth executive committee” was caused “predominantly from overconsumption of alcohol” and “has resulted in disciplinary action from college against the relevant individuals.”

It continued: “Whilst the perpetration of this incident was unconnected to the society and unrepresentative of our normal behaviour, the fact that it was our members who were involved, immediately after a society dinner, meant that the dean has deemed fit to punish us collectively.”

The email confirmed “personal sanctions have been taken against individuals in the context of Cranworth” and “the perpetrating member of executive committee has been relieved of their role and will be forced to step down from any official representative positions of Cranworth.”

The society’s former co-president said: “The executive committee member accepts he made a mistake and his conduct fell far short of what is to be considered acceptable. As a consequence, he has tendered his resignation as co-president so as to allow the society to move past this issue. He has apologised to all the relevant parties involved and been subject to internal college disciplinary proceedings.”

The Cranworth Society, Downing College and Cambridge University have been contacted for comment.

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