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Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

It’s not looking good

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The ending of the last episode of Euphoria was a a massive cliffhanger for Rue, so here’s an explanation.

In Euphoria, Rue’s trouble with Alamo has reached an all-time high. After agreeing to be a DEA informant to avoid getting caught all the time, she’s risking her life on the job every day. But after Alamo’s club gets robbed, his suspicion and paranoia are even more heightened.

So that’s how Rue ends up digging her own grave, buried up to her neck in dirt at the border and seemingly about to get her head chopped off by Alamo.

Lots of people have been speculating whether Rue dies at the end of the episode, as the screen cuts to black just as Alamo is about to swing at her face.

But thanks to all the teasers and spoilers we got for season three, we can pretty confidently assume that Rue doesn’t die – at least not yet.

We’ve seen clips of Rue warning Laurie about Alamo, running into her house and telling her that he wants to kill them both. So this is definitely a fake-out, but Rue needs to be careful.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays Alamo, spoke in an interview about the new relationship between Alamo and Maddy.

“He’s teaching her traditions and the old school, and they’re teaching him this new frontier through social media and how that can really propel his empire,” he told Backstage.

And then Adewale gives us a huge hint about how Rue actually gets out of that situation – through his newfound partnership with Maddy.

“So he’s really intrigued by that, and to be quite honest, is probably the main reason Rue survives,” he said, with a chuckle. “Yeah, because she’s useful.”

There’s even a bit of foreshadowing earlier on in the episode. Right before Alamo shows up, Maddy says to Rue: “Maybe you’ll keep your head”.

There are only three more episodes left of the season, so we won’t have to wait long to see what happens to her.

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Featured image via HBO

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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