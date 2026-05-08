Barbie Ferreira talks aftermath of leaving Euphoria after viewers slam season three

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We’ve all been missing Barbie Ferreira as Kat in this season of Euphoria, and now the actress has finally spoken about navigating life after the series.

As one of the core characters of Euphoria seasons one and two, Kat was a huge favourite amongst viewers. Season two left her with a weird ending – leaving her boyfriend Ethan after lying about having cancer and then fading into the background of the story. But it was still a shock when she left the series.

yk what this scene was lacking? kat https://t.co/9SlLzJMKfu — a.🫧 (@xcowboygeniusx) May 4, 2026

Her absence was especially felt in season three episode four, when all the main girls reunited. It felt reminiscent of the iconic season two bathroom scene, but with Kat missing, it felt… wrong.

Barbie has spoken to Bustle about what it was like to step away from HBO.

“It was a big lesson in having a public career: I have no control over public opinion,” she said. “I had to practice big acceptance… I’ve obviously never been through a public discourse like that.”

Now, the actress is prioritising small-scale indie projects. Her latest release, Mile End Kicks, came out the same week as season three of Euphoria’s premiere.

thinking about how kat would’ve fit perfectly into this season #euphoria pic.twitter.com/krQWJAdtek — ‎۟ (@xndrism) April 20, 2026

On why she left Euphoria, Barie says it was very simple.

“In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was like a long process of being like, ‘I don’t know if this is it for me,’” she explained. “And then having conversations with people, and us trying to figure out how to make Kat like a fully fleshed-out character. And it just wasn’t going anywhere. So I just think I truly was just like, ‘I think since we can’t find anything, and we can’t land on anything, I’m like, let me just go, like, let me just go do my thing.’ Because it’s a long time and you can’t leave.”

There are rumours that season three won’t be the final goodbye to Euphoria, so who knows? Maybe Kat will finally get the story she deserves in a potential season four.

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Featured image via Instagram/HBO