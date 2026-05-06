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There’s a deep meaning behind Jules’ NSFW painting in Euphoria, and it changes *that* scene

No wonder she reacted like that

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Jules made an awful impression with her picnic painting in the last episode of Euphoria, but here’s the hidden meaning behind the painting.

In the latest season of Euphoria, we’ve learned that Jules is an art school dropout who lives in a penthouse paid for by her sugar daddy. But that doesn’t mean she’s given up on her love of art – the 23-year-old still paints her own art, though she doesn’t seem to use it as a source of income.

Here’s what the painting actually means

Episode four of season three introduces a huge opportunity for Jules to get her big break in the art world. The network television show Lexi is working on needs a custom-commissioned piece of art. When Jules delivers the artwork, however, the TV network is shocked to see a painting depicting nude figures in a garden. These people had exposed penises and breasts – not exactly appropriate for a family-friendly series.

Some people online have analysed the painting for it’s deeper meaning, and the theories are super convincing.

“I desperately need y’all to understand that it’s not about ‘oh the studio didn’t like it, why didn’t Jules know better’ – it’s about how boobs are good and dick is bad and if you have both and you’re not ashamed of it then you’re othered, outed, and cast out. Cmon,” one person on X said.

In one of Euphoria’s special episodes, Jules broke down her complicated relationship with her gender identity and the steps she’s taken to try and accept herself for the way she is. Jules painting was a reimagining of A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, a famous 1886 painting depicting people relaxing in a garden. Jules version captures the same vibe, while embracing nudity. A really cool modern interpretation of the classic painting, but definitely not the move for daytime TV.

Jules reaction is pretty valid

Still, it makes sense why having to go against the whole message of the painting would’ve upset Jules, who lives in a society where she’s taught to feel ashamed of her body.

People have also been calling out how Lexi handled the whole drama, especially after outing Jules to the TV staff.

“I didn’t like how Lexi subtly brought up Jules being trans,” one person on Reddit said. “It felt unnecessary to connect her gender identity to her artistic style, and it came across as a bit insensitive. An artist’s work should be appreciated on its own merits without tying it to aspects of their identity in a way that feels reductive.”

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Featured image via HBO

More on: Euphoria LGBTQ+ TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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