Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

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The latest episode of Euphoria continues Cassie’s storyline as an OnlyFans influencer, and it’s getting really hard to watch.

I feel like a broken record, but season five of Euphoria is truly bonkers. In last night’s episode, Rue tries to balance being a DEA informant and a decent employee for Alamo, Cassie’s sugar daddy threatens her, and Nate loses yet another appendage. But somehow, Cassie’s storyline is the one that always leaves me the most stressed.

euphoria WTF WAS THAT WHOLE 10 MINUTES OF CASSIE . WHY TF . had me and my man staring into eachother’s eyes so uncomfortably until rue’s scene came on pic.twitter.com/PfSVhCniJw — .𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°. (@swagcty) May 11, 2026

The episode starts off with a long intro showing Cassie performing a request for her OnlyFans supporters. She sucks her own toes, does ASMR with her boobs, gives jerk off instructions, belittles guys who have a degradation kink and much more. She draws the line at farting in a jar for hundreds of dollars though. You’ve got to set a boundary somewhere, I guess.

Then, it transfers into a macrophilia fantasy – a fetish for giant women. Sydney starts breaking free from her clothes as she massively grows in size, until she’s the size of a building. She knocks down a helicopter effortlessly with the flick of her hair, and walks towards the window of a guy who is watching her content. That’s when things geo from weird to absolutely bizarre.

Cassie rips open her top to expos her giantess boobs and presses them against the window, while he licks the window. This feels like a very different show than Euphoria season one and two,

you can hate cassie all you want but you can’t deny she’s carrying this season of euphoria just look at her pic.twitter.com/ea1QYFi5tT — ؘ (@rhaenyrarchives) May 11, 2026

“This season is just a humiliation ritual for her at this point,” said one person on X.

Whatever Sydney Sweeney is getting paid , can’t be enough for doing this shit.,” said another person.

Well, series creator Sam Levinson has other thoughts. He publicly defends Sydney and praises her acting in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“She’s able to anchor the scene with this kind of madness and chaos going on around her,” he said.

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Featured image via HBO