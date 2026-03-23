One month later, the relationship statuses of the Love Island All Stars cast are surprising

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We are now a couple of weeks after Love Island All Stars three, which means it’s time to find out who is still together, who has broken up, and who is pretending that All Stars didn’t happen.

There have been quite a few breakups since Love Island finished, so let’s run it down.

Winners Ciaran and Samie broke up last week

Samie and Ciaran might have won the whole damn show, but they split up last week. Though people claimed that another Islander, Tyrique Hyde, played a part, friends later settled the matter.

A friend of Samie’s told The Sun: “Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out, but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip.

“Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him.

“Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

Carrington and Helena are still together

In a moment literally no one saw coming, Carrington and Helena are still going strong outside of the villa. Surprising, yes, but also very unexpectedly wholesome.

“I would say we’re in a good spot. We’re definitely talking a lot. We’re not official or exclusive but we’ve been getting along and I’ve only known her for a total of, I think it’s been a month now, but things are going well,” he said.

Jessy and Tommy were the first

Despite maintaining their affections outside the villa, seemingly trying to convince the world, Jessy and Tommy split up just a week after the final.

“Jessy and Tommy were only ever in the early stages of their romance but once they left the villa, they knew it was just a friendship. They realised that a romantic connection was never going to work and have decided to nip it in the bud,” a source told The Sun.

“They weren’t really communicating much after the villa and struggled to navigate their early connection after leaving the show. They have agreed to stay friends and there are no hard feelings.”

Millie and Zac are the definition of going steady

The American and UK pairings are just working for All Stars three, and Millie and Zac couldn’t be happier… at the moment.

Just recently, Millie shared the adorable love letter he wrote her: “The last few weeks have been nothing less than perfect, every new experience with you, is something I’ll remember and hold on to forever.

“You have no idea how excited I am to travel the world together, and all starts in T-10 days from now, when I’m writing this. Just remember that the absence of each other right now sucks, but it’s going to make being together again so damn good.”

“I’ll see you soon MG, Your American boy.”

Technically, Kyra and Curtis broke up

Whether they were actually a couple is another question, but Kyra and Curtis did go their separate ways after the show. He told her not to visit, and he is already dating someone else by the looks of it.

Love Island’s Leanne and Scott are still together

After becoming the rising stars of Love Island All Stars three, Leanne and Scott are still together.

Sher and Jack are over, but chill

Though Sher and Jack are said to have broken up, they’re still on very good terms. Just last week, Sher organised a lovely birthday surprise for Jack.

Lucinda and Sean are full speed ahead

A slightly jarring pairing, I must say, but Lucinda and Sean are as close as ever post-villa. Going steady would be an understatement, because Lucinda was literally trying on wedding dresses last week.

Whitney and Yamen are not official

Though they’re not officially together, Whitney and Yamen are edging closer and closer to that boyfriend and girlfriend label.

“I think things are definitely heading in that direction but we’re excited to get outside and see how things go,” he explained after leaving the villa.

Belle and Harrison are together, sadly

Belle and Harrison have been spending a lot of time together outside the villa – and I mean A LOT. Harrison even got the stamp of approval from Belle’s actor dad.

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Featured image credit: ITV/Instagram