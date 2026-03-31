Guys, Love Island’s Paige Thorne is pregnant after just months of dating her boyfriend

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Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne has announced she is pregnant, with her rugby player boyfriend. Paige is dating Drew Wedlake, who she went official with over summer.

The couple met last year, and have been together for around eight months. Just weeks into them dating, Drew sparked conversation as people dug up his political views. Anyway, that’s another conversation, as Paige has already revealed she’s pregnant.

In a cute Instagram video, the couple shared the news. The video showed the pair, on a beach, with Paige holding a baby scan, and Drew clutching the most adorable little baby socks. “Half of me & half of you,” they said in the caption. “You are already loved infinitely, baby Wedlake due September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Thorne (@paigethornex)

Lots of Paige’s fellow Love Island 2022 Islanders are in the comments, wishing her well. Dami, who she was close with in the 2022 villa, said: “Congratulations best frienddddd. Can’t wait to be the best Unc.” Tasha Ghouri added: “AHHH PAIGEEEE!!!! This is so so beautiful congratulations!!!”. Ekin-Su said: “Omg congratulations.”

Paige and Drew are said to have moved in together after just three months of dating. They now live in Bristol, where Drew is from. At the time, Paige said: “Basically I moved in with my boyfriend after a very short time of knowing each other, aka three months. I have moved in to Bristol away from my family, away from my routine, away from my home life.

“I found that adjustment very difficult so I kept going back to Swansea back to here, never having a routine, never sitting down.”

Now they’re onto the next big chapter! In a week full of Love Island breakups, it’s nice to have some good news!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.