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Curtis Pritchard

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard brands consent ‘nonsense’ in bizarre interview moment

He said his ‘biggest fear’ is ‘pushing myself onto someone without them wanting it’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island 2019 and All Stars Islander Curtis Pritchard has made some pretty bizarre comments in a recent interview. He appeared on the Private Parts podcast hosted by Olivia Bentley, and one comment he made has been turning heads.

During the interview, Curtis was asked about kissing in the Love Island villa. Liv opened up with a story that apparently during the 2019 series, Molly-Mae had a cold sore. Because of this, she couldn’t kiss anyone. Curtis said this was true.

He then went on to explain that producers have made it very clear to Islanders that they must be seen to be getting consent from one another, before kissing. “They have said, ‘Make sure you are asking the person before kissing them’,” he said.

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Liv then asked him to explain this rule further, and what it means. “You have to ask someone to kiss them so it doesn’t look like you’re…,” she said, before Curtis cut her off.

He then said: “Right, we got told it was for sexually transmitted diseases, to make sure, which meant somebody in that place had something. It must have meant that, because I’ve never heard that before.”

He then explained that might not have been the case, because he “did hear somewhere that you have to ask them permission before kissing them just so it’s not, like, out of bounds and stuff.”

Then, at the idea the rule might be to make sure consent is given, he added: “That’s nonsense. I mean surely you can see if they want a kiss or not want to kiss.”

Curtis said he’d “never” tried to kiss anyone and them not want it, and laughed at the idea of that. He said it’s “savage” and “one of his biggest fears” that he would want to kiss someone, and they’d say no.

“That’s one of my biggest fears in life to be fair,” he said. “I’ve never wanted to push myself onto someone without them, like, wanting it. When I was younger, I couldn’t read it.”

The comments haven’t gone down too well. In a now deleted commented, someone said: “Curtis calling consent nonsense is wild.”

The Tab reached out to a rep for Curtis for comment, but upon publishing had no received a reply. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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