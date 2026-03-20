Messy posts and a telling video: A complete rundown of the downfall of Samie and Ciaran

3 hours ago

Samie and Ciaran are over. And boy, it’s rough out here. The Love Island winners lasted just three weeks proving that, shock! Horror! We might have voted for the wrong people.

Throughout their entire All Stars journey, Samie and Ciaran were wholesome favs. They – tended – to stay out the drama, cruised through challenges, and made it to the final. They were then crowned, with over a third of the final vote. A solid performance, it could definitely be said.

So what nobody expected was a measly three weeks later they’d be all over, and seemingly going for each other in posts. The hamster wheel of messy villa breakups continues to spin.

It was first revealed the couple had split up after just three weeks

Last week, it was revealed Love Island All Stars 2026 winners Samie and Ciaran have broken up. At just three weeks after the show, this is officially the shortest amount of time a set of winners have managed to last in history. They really took the show’s £50k prize fund, and ran with it.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically. They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line.”

Let the petty posts commence

Just a single day later, and the two were posting petty posts, seemingly targeted at one other. One was a telling video with Ciaran, that confirmed it was all over. Over the same weekend the split was announced, Ciaran and fellow Islander Scott were out playing padel in Wales.

In a video sharing about their day, Scott said: “We swapped partners… For padel by the way, not relationships.” Then, a friend off-camera said “there’s only one relationship” to swap. Ciaran then started to laugh. “Moving on swiftly,” he joked. When people started to point out this looked like Ciaran confirming the split news, Scott deleted the video. Hmmm.

Straight after, whilst on a press trip in New York, Samie shared a picture on her story of a t-shirt which read: “Enforce male curfews”. Ouch.

The *real reason* Samie and Ciaran broke up was soon exposed

The apparent real reason their relationship broke down was soon exposed. A source said Samie was “pretty focused on work” but is “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. One friend said: “Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out, but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip.

“Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him.

“Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

There were also some wild rumours that Love Island 2023 star Tyrique Hyde’s flirty public comments about Samie hadn’t helped, but that’s been cleared that up too. A further source explained: “Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split.”

Samie joked about handing back the £50k, confirming the split

The breakup was finally acknowledged officially, when Samie joked about having to return the £50k prize fund she got as a Love Island winner. I mean, there should be some sort of rule they have to stay together for a certain amount of time to be eligible.

“You giving back the 50k,” someone called Vina asked Samie on Snapchat. Samie replied: “Lol yh Vina send your bank deets babe.”

Ciaran started liking underwear pics of other Islanders

In maybe his worst move yet, Ciaran was then spotted liking photos of another Islander, who just happens to be a really close friend of Samie’s. Liking a photo is no crime, but Ciaran, read the room!

Love Island 2023 star Lana Jenkins shared a video of herself on bed, in a matching underwear set, Ciaran gave it a like. The video showed Lana lounging around in her underwear, drinking coffee and having a slow morning. It was a collab with an underwear brand.

Samie and Lana were in the villa together, and have kept a friendship ever since. They regularly post together, and are very close. It’s not a great look for Ciaran.

Now, like we need it, an ‘insider’ has dished the dirt on the £50k prize fund

If you guys were losing sleep over it, The Sun got a so-called “insider” to clarify Samie and Ciaran won’t need to return the £50k prize fund.

The insider said: “Love Island’s prize is awarded solely on winning the vote and there are no conditions placed on how long the relationship lasts after the final. There’s no relationship clause. So Samie and Ciaran are legally entitled to the £50k, and it’s awarded straight after the final so is already in their bank accounts.”

I’ll rest easy now.

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