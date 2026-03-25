Um, Samie has already been on ‘a string of dates’ with another Islander and it sounds serious?!

4 hours ago

Despite it being just a month since she won Love Island All Stars with Ciaran, it would appear they’ve broken up and she’s already moved on. Samie is said to be dating another Islander since the split. I can’t keep up!

Samie is apparently now dating Tyrique Hyde from the 2023 series, after he made a series of flirty comments about her during her split from Ciaran. The pair were pictured together at a football match, which Ty tried to play off as AI, and The Sun is reporting this is one of many dates they’ve been on.

According to the publication, Tyrique is “mad about her” and is thrilled to have finally got dates with her, after constantly shooting his shot online. It was also said he’s “obsessed” with Samie.

A source said: “Samie and Tyrique are spending time together. They’re taking it slowly but Tyrique is mad about her. They’ve seen each other a few times over the last few days.”

Samie and Ciaran broke up just three weeks after winning All Stars. It was said Samie was “pretty focused on work” but was “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. One friend said: “Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out, but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip.

“Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him.

“Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

There were also rumours Tyrique’s flirty public comments about Samie didn’t helped, but that was cleared up. A further source explained: “Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @samieelishi.