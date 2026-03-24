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Here’s the truth behind *that* viral video of Love Island’s Samie and Tyrique looking cosy

It comes just weeks after she split from Ciaran

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone’s freaking out over a video of Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde from Love Island looking very close just weeks after she split from Ciaran, but all is not as it seems.

The viral clip emerged on Twitter on Monday and claims to show the pair sitting next to each other at a Baller League football match last night. It says “Samie and Tyrique were spotted together at BALLERS LEAGUE” in the caption and has already had more than 160k views.

In the clip, it looks like Tyrique smiles at Samie before putting her arm around him. Underneath, there are supposedly even “more pictures” of them at the match. But guys, it’s actually AI!

Someone asked Tyrique about the viral video on Snapchat, saying: “Ty broo they takin pictures of you and Samie is it real?” He responded with a photo of himself with his hand over his face in despair alongside one word: “AI.”

If you were fooled, you definitely weren’t the only one. Everyone thought the video was real, and some people are actually shipping them. One person wrote on TikTok: “OMFG SAMIE AND TYRIQUE.” Another said: “I’m so here for this!!!! I’m sorry unpopular opinion but I think they could be well-suited.”

Screenshot

Tyrique was at a Baller League game on Monday, and he was wearing the same grey tracksuit that’s seen in the AI video too, so it’s no wonder people believed it. AI is getting too good these days! And it gets messier.

Ciaran has reacted to the fake video of Samie and Tyrique too. In a Snapchat story with Yamen, he replied to a dig about Samie which said: “She was quick with it.” They posted a confused selfie with their hands on their chins in response, and then Zac and Carrington joined in too.

Credit: Snapchat

The AI video was obviously a response to the fake rumours that Tyrique was the reason for Samie and Ciaran’s split. It all started when people noticed that he and Samie followed each other on Instagram. He then wrote a flirty comment under one of her posts, saying: “When you’re back from New York lemme know @samieelishi.”

People then started wrongly speculating he was the reason they split, but a source told The Sun: “Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split.” Tyrique is so messy!

Credit: Snapchat

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: @calisssii/Twitter

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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