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As Love Island’s Toni and Cach officially split, here’s the huge argument that caused it

This was the ‘final straw’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Toni and Cach have now officially split up after weeks of rumours, and this is the huge argument that allegedly caused it. I can’t believe it’s over! I was rooting for them.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “It’s definitely over with Toni and Cach and they’ve called it quits. It’s a really sad situation but after being on the rocks for a while, the Brits ended up being the final straw and they couldn’t make it work. They kept talking and tried to make things work but have now called it a day.”

Neither of them has released a statement at the time of writing this, but the breakup seemingly stems from an argument the pair allegedly had at the Brit Awards earlier this month. An insider told The Sun they got into a “full-blown” row at their table, right in front of everyone.

“All of sudden things between Toni and Cach became pretty heated and they ended up in a full-blown argument around halfway through the ceremony,” the witness claimed. “It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening then they left separately.”

Credit: ITV

After that, Cach was seen at the Warner Music afterparty, without Toni. However, apparently, things had already been tense between them for a while.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The truth is they’ve been on the rocks for a few weeks, they’re snapping at each other over nothing and it’s like everything they do annoys each other. It’s like the relationship has run its course, and this row at the Brits is probably the final straw.”

Toni unfollowed Cach on Instagram after the alleged Brits row, but people hoped they had sorted things out after she re-followed him again. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and they’ve been getting on with their lives individually. Toni has been on a brand trip in New York, while Cach just got back from Morocco.

The American girlie moved her whole life over to the UK to be with Cach after Love Island, so it will be interesting to see what she does next. With rumours of a feud in the big three escalating too, will she go back to the States?!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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