Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

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Despite all expectations, the Love Island: All Stars couple Belle Hassan and Harrison Solomon have yet to break up. Not only have they lasted longer than the winners, but everything they’re up to seems very serious and… coupley?

Belle celebrated her birthday with Harrison

Belle turned 28 on 6th March, and chose to celebrate with Harrison (even though it was less than a month since they met on Love Island). He woke her up in the hotel room to gift her red roses and… his aftershave? Er, each to their own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung bull 🐂 (@harrison_solomon4)

In the evening, they went to Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

Belle told Harrison she loves him

During a Q&A with Love Island viewers, Harrison responded: “She said she loved me this weekend and I didn’t say it back. It was an awkward convo.”

Belle then posted a screenshot of a text message from Harrison saying “love you”, as evidence their relationship wasn’t really one-sided.

Harrison has met Belle’s dad already

Belle’s dad – the somewhat famous actor Tamer Hassan – celebrated his birthday this week. Harrison was included in the family gathering. Belle shared a pic of Harrison sitting next to her dad at his birthday lunch.

They might even be official?!

Harrison shared a TikTok video in which he lipsynced to a clip of Belle saying on Love Island: “Done. Your girl is not an option.”

@hj_solomon just to let you know @Belle Hassan is not an option ♬ original sound – ✩

He reiterated in the caption: “Just to let you know Belle Hassan is not an option.” Some Love Island viewers are taking this as evidence Belle and Harrison’s relationship has got more serious, and they’re exclusive.

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Featured images via @bellehassan on Instagram