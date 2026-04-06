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Carrington

Love Island All Stars couple SPLIT after an apparent ‘string of girls’ left in his wake

Apparently, he invited a group of girls back to his Airbnb

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Though I’m not really sure if you can call it a split, given they were never exclusive, Helena Ford and Carrington Rodriguez have reportedly split after Love Island All Stars

Considering how hated Helena was during her initial Love Island stint, the entire country was a little shocked to discover they thoroughly enjoyed Carrington and Helena together. Their relationship continued out in the real world, despite not making things exclusive.

“I would say we’re in a good spot. We’re definitely talking a lot. We’re not official or exclusive but we’ve been getting along and I’ve only known her for a total of, I think it’s been a month now, but things are going well,” Carrington earlier said.

Unfortunately, they’ve now reportedly closed that chapter of their lives.

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

Helena has confirmed the split from Carrington

On Friday, The Sun reported that Carrington had a “string of girls” he was seeing amidst his situationship with Helena. Apparently, this included going on a date with at least one girl and inviting a group of women back to his Airbnb.

“Carrington and Helena have never said they’re locked off or closed off, but him seeing other women like this will raise eyebrows,” the source said. “Rumours have been rife that the pair have split after crucial clues in the content from Paris.”

Snapchat

Credit: Snapchat

Though reps told the outlet that Helena and her beau were still together, Helena herself revealed the breakup on Snapchat. When someone asked whether she was still “seeing Carrington”, she responded with a categorical: “Can confirm no x.”

With all that considered, there are now only a few couples from Love Island All Stars still together. Those include Millie and Zac, Leanne and Scott, Lucinda and Sean, and Belle and Harrison. Whitney and Yamen are together, but not official.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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