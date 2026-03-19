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Louis Theroux religion beliefs

As Louis Theroux is called antisemitic slurs in his doc, here’s what he’s said about his religion

He has been very clear about his personal beliefs

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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If you’ve watched Inside the Manosphere, you might have noticed the antisemitic language directed at Louis Theroux, so what has he actually said about his own religion?

The new Netflix documentary explores controversial online influencers, including Sneako, Myron Gaines, and Harrison Sullivan, who are all part of the manosphere.

During the film, Louis Theroux is directly subjected to antisemitic abuse. In one scene, while appearing on Gaines’ podcast, he is called a “dirty Jew” in the livestream chat after he challenges misinformation being discussed.

Then there’s Sneako, who goes on a separate rant in the documentary about conspiracy theories involving a so-called “one-world government” and the Rothschild family, ideas which Theroux points out have clear antisemitic undertones.

At another point, HSTikkyTokky is shown mocking Theroux, imitating him and saying, “just sat there with his Jew fingers”.

So, what does Theroux actually say about his religion?

Louis Theroux religion beliefs

via Netflix

Despite what some people in the documentary suggest, he is not Jewish. He has also been very clear about his personal beliefs. In his Ultra Zionists BBC documentary, he said, “I can disclose this now, I’m not actually Jewish. I have no problem with being identified as Jewish, but it’s just not a factual statement.”

As per the TV Guide, he has also previously written in response to a now-deleted tweet, “Not Jewish. As far as I know.”

And in a BBC video, he again confirmed he isn’t Jewish.

Theroux has also spoken about his background and how religion wasn’t a big part of his life growing up. He explained that his parents were both “lapsed in their faiths”.

Speaking to America Magazine, he said, “My dad was raised Catholic and my mum was Church of England, but we never went to church growing up.”

He added, “If anything, I do feel I missed out on it a bit. Because I think [faith] gives you a mental furniture and almost something to push back on.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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