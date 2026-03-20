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A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

The red pill attracts women too

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The Louis Theroux manosphere documentary introduced us to the dark red pill world, but here’s a look at the women who keep it spinning.

In his latest Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux interviews prominent figures in the manosphere, including influencer Justin Weller, streamer Sneako, and podcaster Myron. But the documentary also introduces several women who support these men and allow them to live their questionable lifestyles.

Kristen is Justin Waller’s surprisingly supportive ‘wife’

Despite his initial hesitation to include her in the documentary, Justin Waller introduces his long-term partner, Kristen, to Louis Theroux. She’s Justin’s “main” partner, as he’s in a one-sided polyamorous relationship, which Kristen completely endorses.

Before she quit her job and became a full-time housewife and mother of their children, Kristen was actually working in a highly skilled career. According to Nurse.org, she could’ve been earning a six-figure salary in this career. But now, her life looks entirely different.  She explains her life to Louis in the documentary.

“I like to tell people we have lanes,” she said. “My lane is changing diapers, cooking and cleaning, and his lane is working. We don’t cross into each other’s lane. It works for us.”

She continued: “I loved my job, but I don’t miss having to wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning and put on scrubs and clock in and, like, have to work for somebody else. I feel so good in my femininity because of how masculine Justin is… I, to my core, believe that as human beings, male and female, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

The constant roster of girls on the Fresh and Fit podcast has no shame

Although Angie has escaped her relationship with Myron from Fresh and Fit, they still have a constant supply of women on their podcast who don’t mind being humiliated live on air. Although the segment was first presented as an open discussion and “debate” against the women and the podcast hosts, the clips shown in the documentary make it clear it was meant to embarrass the women involved.

So why do they still do it and enable this toxic content? The simple answer is that it’s exposure for their social media profiles. Many of the women who feature in these episodes either have careers as Instagram influencers or as OnlyFans models. For them, any exposure is good exposure, especially to the very male audience who watch Fresh and Fit.

HSTikkyTokku’s mum is getting majorly called out

Even though she stands out as one of the few women who actually separate themselves from the ideology of the manosphere in its documentary, Harrison’s mum, Elaine Sullivan, is one of them.

“I don’t think of him as HS; he’s Harrison,” Elaine said in the documentary, even after Louis explains all the harmful stuff her son gets up to on the internet.

She continued: “The way women are stereotyped if they have multiple partners,” she said, before adding, “I find it extraordinary. But it’s been like that since the beginning of time.”

But apparently, she’s able to fund a lavish lifestyle with the money Harrison earns for her.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix/Instagram/YouTube

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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