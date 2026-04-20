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Guys, this Love Is Blind icon just announced she’s pregnant and the details are so wholesome

Good for her!

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The latest Love Is Blind baby is here, but this time it’s not from a couple that were actually on the series, as a season seven icon has announced her pregnancy.

Brittany, who was on the Washington, D.C season of Love Is Blind, has just announced that she’s expecting her first child in an Instagram post. The influencer didn’t even make it past the Love Is Blind pods, but her incredibly awkward proposal with art dealer Leo has made it in the series hall of fame.

Talking to People, she said: “I found out in January, and it was truly a surprise. It’s been a year of a lot of change and growth for me, so it felt unexpected, but also strangely aligned in a way I can’t fully explain.”

She’s expecting this child with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Hawkins.

“We shared a connection over the years that has brought us back into each other’s lives at different times,” Brittany explained.

This means Brittany was pregnant at the Love Is Blind reunion and is due sometime this autumn, around September. She shared an update on how her first trimester has been treating her.

“My first trimester wasn’t easy. But, I finally feel like I’m coming back to life and really able to enjoy this experience,” she said.

Brittany continued: “I consider myself a very health-conscious person, so going into pregnancy, I had this idea of what everything would look like from my meals, my routines, my vitamins, and the first trimester was honestly the most humbling experience,” she explains. “It really taught me that there’s no predicting how your body will respond, and sometimes it’s just about getting through the day and giving yourself grace.”

This new era is really exciting for her, and Brittany has made it clear that she’s looking forward to motherhood.

“I’m so excited to become a mom,” she added. “I feel really grateful for this next chapter and everything it’s already teaching me. I can’t wait to experience life with my baby and have a little beach cleanup buddy by my side.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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