Full rundown of Love Is Blind’s Lauren’s messy baby shower drama after she took legal action

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Lauren from Love Is Blind sued the event planner for her baby shower last August, so here’s the whole chaotic drama explained, and photos from the disappointing event.

As we learned in the reunion, Love Is Blind icons Lauren and Cameron have had their first child together. Cameron talked a bit about how this has changed their lives at the reunion, and it was really wholesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

What we didn’t know is the mess of a baby shower that Lauren allegedly had last August. It’s all come out through court documents acquired by TMZ. Allegedly, Lauren paid event planner Marissa Lozada over $13k to create a luxury bay shower experience. Expensive celebrity baby shows usually include really elaborately dedicated rooms and fully catered services.

But when Lauren and her friends showed up at the baby shower, that was absolutely not what she expected to see. According to the suit, the event planners were an hour late, and the venue looked hurriedly decorated – far from the lavish luxury she had hoped. You can see the photos here.

In a statement provided to TMZ, event planner Marissa said: “I am aware of the claims that have been filed and am actively addressing them through the legal system. While I cannot comment on specific details at this time, I strongly disagree with the allegations and look forward to resolving this matter appropriately. I appreciate the opportunity to have the full context brought to light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

When Lauren tried to negotiate a 40 per cent refund for the disappointing baby shower, the event planner refused, prompting her to take it to court. And what a success that was; she got almost double what she paid for the baby shower after being awarded nearly $25k in damages.

Despite the chaotic baby shower, Cameron and Lauren have had a really sweet parenting experience so far. They previously opened up to People about the struggles they faced when attempting to get pregnant and using IVF.

“We did the classic test, and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test, and it was face down,” Cameron said. “We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” Lauren added. “We’ve literally been trying to get pregnant for four years.”

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Featured image via Instagram