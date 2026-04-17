Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor broke up weeks after reunion, and the ‘reason’ is so revealing

4 hours ago

Bri and Connor have apparently broken up weeks after showing up together at the Love Is Blind reunion, and no one is shocked.

During the last season of Love Is Blind, Bri and Connor seemed to be one of the stronger couples. Although Bri was icked out by Connor’s “frat boy” lifestyle, complete with a beer keg and man cave in his Ohio home, they managed to make things work. But things halted when Bri decided she wasn’t ready to get married just a few days before their planned wedding because of her mental state at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

A year later, at the reunion, Bri and Connor confirmed they were still together after the series and had moved right next to each other. They seemed stronger than ever, and they were united to take down Nick, which was admittedly very satisfying to watch. But a source close to the couple has told the Reality Receipts podcast that they broke up three weeks ago.

According to this source, Bri and Connor broke up because their personalities were too different. This is extra interesting, as it’s the reason they clashed on the show, but it looks like they weren’t able to move past these differences after all. The two still have pictures together on their Instagrams and haven’t acknowledged rumours of their alleged breakup; however, they haven’t posted anything together since late March.

“The only thing surprising is that they’ve been together this long,” one person commented on a TikTok reporting the news.

“And now they’re neighbours…not awkward at all,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

Since the reunion, Conor has posted a photo dump of his travels across America, and Bri is noticeably missing from all 10 photos. People in the comments have pointed this out and are even speculating that Connor has moved on with Ashley, with whom he’s posed in several pictures on his Instagram.

The Tab has reached out to Bri and Connor for comment.

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