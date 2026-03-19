Markets, matcha and music: The ultimate student’s guide to Liverpool’s coolest quarter

30 mins ago

Vintage markets, food stalls, and the best coffee in town. Name me a better weekend plan. Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle is a jam packed cultural hub, and potentially the most underrated spot in the whole city for students. You might have your Baltic Weekender ticket ready and raring for the summer, but don’t hold yourself back when it comes to exploring the coolest quarter in the sunshine.

Whether you’re looking for a drink and a boogie, a wholesome weekend mooch, or just a break from campus life, the Baltic Triangle feels like stepping into another city, packed with activities and study spots. We’ve mapped out all the best spots for you in this ultimate guide to student life in this hidden part of L1.

Start the day with coffee and brunch

Start the day with coffee and brunch! The Baltic Triangle has plenty of industrial-chic cafes and unique independent coffee shops, with each spot offering its own vibe. We all know a good day begins with a good coffee, so here’s where to get your caffeine kick – starting with Parliament Sq. Coffee.

Located just off Parliament Street, to no surprise, this coffee shop offers a diverse and affordable brunch menu. They channel the full English in every sense with their British pride shining through. They serve the much loved classics along with some lighter or sweeter options. With an outstanding cup of coffee and a delicious breakfast, these guys will set you up for a great day!

The Red Berry Club is another favourite. Where coffee meets vintage, this family run business has heart and personality. They also serve Crosby Coffee which is roasted locally! If you’re looking for sustainable fashion and a good quality cuppa, this is the place to go for a sweet treat and a chit chat. The staff welcomes you warmly and you’ll definitely be back for ‘just one more’ cake.

Spend an afternoon shopping and indulging in culture and food

The area has a host of markets boasting a wide variety of independent vendors. You can find anything you need, whether that’s a vintage wardrobe or a cheeky pad Thai. The Baltic Triangle has got you covered.

Baltic Market

Liverpool’s first street food market is perfect for a quick bite before a night out or a mouth-watering lunch. Here you can find cocktails, churros, burrito bowls, pasta and fried chicken (just to name a few!) You’ll never run out of option – there’s something for everyone. It’s the perfect place to take friends for a casual bite to eat and some banging tunes.

Red Brick Vintage Market

Maybe the most well known spot on the list, the beloved Red Brick Market recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary. With over 150 independent traders, you can browse vintage clothes, original art and quirky antiques. If you haven’t been you’re missing out! We could easily spend an entire afternoon getting lost in all of the stalls here. Pair it with a takeaway coffee and a bunch of friends and you’re in for a good day.

Check out the street art on the way

An ex-industrial quarter filled with warehouses may not sound beautiful. However, the street art decorating the walls will stop you in your tracks. Jamaica Street alone boasts stunning graffiti inspired by the city’s culture and history. Perfect for snapping a fun Instagram story too, which is always a bonus.

Finish it off with a drink and a dance!

Tired of concert square? Want to spice up your night out? Check out some of these venues where live music and good drinks are top priority. From cocktails to locally brewed craft beer, here are some of our favourite drinking spots.

Camp and Furnace

One of the most diverse venues in Liverpool, Camp and Furnace has the busiest programme we have ever seen. Weekly live music and club nights are the highlight but beyond that they host quizzes, bingos and day parties which won’t fail to impress.

Arts Bar Baltic

You may have been for an post-uni pint in the picturesque Arts Bar Hope Street, but I bet you haven’t ventured down to the Arts Bar Baltic. By day they serve unreal sandwiches and by night they are a hub for local artists that you need to discover. Definitely worth the journey down!

Hobo Kiosk

Saving the best for last! Entering Hobo Kiosk feels like stepping into wonderland, and once you’re there, you’ll never want to leave. The staff are always friendly and super knowledgeable so don’t worry if you’re struggling to pick a drink. Shelves of board games add to the fun and the eccentric decorations will cement this place as one of your new favourites. Hobo Kiosk is the perfect underrated spot to take your friends or a date to, or even for a solo trip out. Ideal.

So, get yourselves down to our beloved Baltic Triangle. There’s something for everyone’s tastes, and makes for a perfect plan on a sunny weekend.