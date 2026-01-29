New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

2 hours ago

January seems to be coming to a swift end, and with the dreaded exam period is fading behind you, we’re now looking down the barrel of semester two. Your sudden spurt of academic motivation probably wore off when you were in the queue for Union Brew on Monday, so you probably need all the help you can get during the season of dissertation deadlines, apprenticeship applications, and all-round dread.

This has got us thinking – what do we want rid of, and what can we bring in? Here’s a look into the new year’s ins and outs for making the most of the back end of the university year. And no, this doesn’t involve spending all of January’s student loan on coffee and Raz Bombs.

In: Study somewhere new and vibey

I know we’re still blowing off the cobwebs and getting back into the swing of things, but the slow creep of deadlines will be starting back up again. You can’t spend every day in the same room – why not make the most of the spaces we’ve got available in the city? Liverpool Central library is open until 8pm through the week and has the added bonus of being by far the most visually stunning space to study in. If you want to live out your dark academia dreams while filling in lab reports, it’s the place to be.

If the silence of the library isn’t your go-to, then we’re spoilt for choice on social study spaces. If coffee shops are what you’re after, Heart Liverpool on Duke Street has a really great vibe and provides plenty of space to work in. Whatever atmosphere you’re after, Liverpool’s got such a variety of spaces that you’ll be sure to find what works best for you.

Out: Letting the dirty plates pile up

I get it, you’ve got work piled up to your eyeballs and there’s more interesting things to do but shall we at least try and start off this term with some good habits? Let’s get some half decent life skills in the bag this year and keep our gaffs a nicer place to be. Nobody wants to walk in after a 6pm lecture to a mound of dirty bowls and mouldy cutlery in the sink. It’s 10 minutes out of your day and it’ll keep everybody happy – we’ve got this!

In: Being a tourist for a weekend

Take a wander into town this Saturday and there’ll be nothing short of thousands of people from all around the world taking in what we are guilty of taking for granted. If it’s The Beatles Story, The World Museum or the cathedrals book-ending Hope Street, go and see something others wait their entire life to visit.

You can get great views of the city from the top of Liverpool Cathedral for literally £7. It makes for a fabulous Instagram story and an even better break from looming essay plans.

Out: Extending every single one of your deadlines

Stay with me now! I’m not taking a dig at you if you really do need deadline extensions. However, procrastinators beware, (myself included) you’re under the microscope this term. Whatever it takes: incessant to-do lists, reminders apps or a scathing email from your academic advisor, help your future self out and make an early start this time around. There’s nothing worse than the late night run to shops before they shut to keep you awake for your all-nighter – make a good start on week one and stick to a study plan that works for you.

In: Making plans for the summer

Have you got friends from back home who haven’t visited Liverpool yet? Or will the holiday actually make it out the group chat this time? Whatever takes your fancy, but trust us – those long stints in seemingly unending labs or workshops are made just that bit better when you know you’ve got something a lot more exciting coming your way! By all means make the most of this semester but it’s nice to know there’s a payoff to look forward to at the end of all this hard work.

It won’t feel like it when you’re leaving campus in the dark (again), but it’s really not that long before the lighter evenings roll back around. Make the most of it and even just head down to Formby beach when the sun comes back. Your brain will feel better for it.

Out: Forgetting that silent study is a sacred place

I know we’ve just given you some great study places but let’s face it – a huge number of us will be bunkered down in the uni libraries before Easter rolls around. Let this act as a public service announcement. Stop chatting in the silent study areas! These are a sacred refuge from the chaos of uni life. I know you’ve got to debrief on last night but for everybody’s sake is there any chance we can do this before we get to the library? Post-grad life will have you missing these library catch-ups, but the dirty looks across the dividers might have you reconsidering where these take place…

Either way, for a lot of us it’s back to school for the last time so maybe take some of these ins and outs into your last term of university and end it on a high! It’s easy to get dragged into a state of post-January exam euphoria, but the years coming at you once more and we want to make sure it’s as easy a ride as possible.