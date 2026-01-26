Love Island 2019 lad is ‘obsessed’ with getting higher body count, even after 10,000+ people

5 hours ago

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk has seemingly admitted to sleeping with over 10,000 women in a bizarre Instagram post that quickly turned into an advert. Sadly, the message was fully lost in translation because Instagram is very confused.

Anton hailed from Love Island season five in 2019, which also boasted names like Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, and Tommy Fury. Since then, he has fully dedicated himself to personal training, which would be totally fine if his Instagram posts weren’t so strange.

“I’m obsessed with my body count and I have been for years,” he admitted in January.

Anton Danyluk has over 10,000 names in his black book

In a world of Bonnie Blues, a high body count isn’t exactly the most shocking thing anymore. Still, there’s no denying that 10,000 is a pretty substantial number, albeit one dwarfed by other celebs’ conquests.

Anton’s social media strategy lately has been interesting, to put it mildly. Usually, alongside AI-generated pictures, Anton kicks off a major topic of debate and discussion. Things like motivational posts, morning routines, and menstrual cycles – yes, you read that correctly. By the end of the posts, Anton is usually flogging his PT sessions.

In a post that showed an AI-generated Anton surrounded by similarly fabricated women, he detailed: “When you’re young body count becomes this weird obsession. Girls feel the pressure to keep it low. Guys want to boost it up. But here’s the truth….”

Anton seemed to suggest that he’s slept with over 10,000 women in his life. He said a high body count doesn’t matter unless you’re “obsessed with continuing to getting it higher and higher.”

Then, he said his obsession stemmed from being overweight as a kid, kicking off an era of insecurity that resulted in the high body count.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Danyluk | Fitness Coach | Author | Entrepreneur (@anton_danyluk)

But here’s where things got super duper confusing: Because it might not have been about sleeping with women at all. It became *slightly* clearer on slide four, where Anton soon ditched the conversation around body counts to talk about his personal training sessions. He showed off testimonials, talked about how fitness can change lives, and never went back to the body count conversation.

“Every transformation I’ve coached isn’t just about fat loss or abs, it’s about changing lives. Rebuilding confidence. Rewriting someone’s story,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m proud of the 10,000+ lives I’ve helped transform so far. And I’m nowhere near done. Your story could be next.”

So, it seems he hasn’t slept with 10,000 people. He was actually talking about changing lives through personal training, not that Instagram actually grasped the message.

As you can guess, people ripped him apart in the comments

Anton Danyluk’s comment section is a dumpster fire, even before the post about his 10,000 women. After that, people suggested that he “boot” his social media manager for the confusing post.

“Whoever runs your social media needs the boot,” one person wrote.

Another said: “He is the biggest attention seeker I have ever seen, he is just weird as f**k….. please someone make him stop, he is so cringe.”

“He’s helped 10,000 plus people, not slept with them my god some people,” someone pointed out.

A lot of people debated his meaning in the comments, largely over whether he meant PT sessions or bedroom activities. Does Anton know himself?

You’ve got to give him points for consistency, because all of his posts are just as confusing.

Featured image credit: ITV